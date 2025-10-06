Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system carried an average of 30,600 passengers per day in September, its busiest month of 2025 so far and the second highest monthly figure since operations began back in December 2019, according to figures from its operator.

September’s figure represented a month-on-month increase of 3,000 passengers from August (27,600). It was 2,400 passengers shy of its 2019 record tally (33,000), which was boosted by a marketing promotion offering free rides.

This year, June and July saw passenger numbers dip, before rebounding sharply in August.

For much of its history, Macao’s LRT has struggled with low ridership compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, which erupted soon after the network opened. Since pandemic restrictions were lifted in early 2023, the system has steadily recovered, carrying 5.37 million passengers in 2024 – up 117 percent year-on-year.

New routes beyond the original Taipa Line have also helped fuel growth. The Barra extension, which opened in late 2023, drove an almost 114 percent increase in ridership between November and December, from 6,500 to 13,900 passengers.

A similar pattern followed the launch of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin lines in late 2024.

Further expansion is underway. The East Line, linking the Border Gate to Urban Zones A and E, is scheduled to open in 2029. Transport Secretary Raymond Tam has also proposed a Qingmao extension and new South and West Lines.

The South Line would connect the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge to the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, passing through the Eastern District, Sai Van and Nam Van, while the West Line would serve Fai Chi Kei, Red Market, Praia Manduco and Barra.