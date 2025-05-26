Macao’s LRT East Line is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2029

Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) East Line is now set to open in the second half of 2029, although the completion of its construction is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) issued a statement confirming the timeline following queries about government payment schedules to building contractors extending to 2031, Macau Post Daily reports. The queries had been raised by the legislature’s follow-up committee for Public Finance Affairs.

The East Line, a 7.7-kilometre underground route, will connect the Barrier Gate checkpoint to the Taipa Ferry Terminal, traversing the Zone A and Zone E1 land reclamation areas via an undersea tunnel.

The project commenced in 2023. Initially, plans include six underground stations in Zone A and along the route, with a potential extension to the Qingmao pedestrian border checkpoint in Ilha Verde under consideration.

The DSOP clarified that although construction is slated for completion in early 2028, the installation of rail operating systems and subsequent train operation tests necessitate further time. The total project cost is 9.28 billion patacas (US$1.1 billion), divided between two separate construction tenders.

According to Macau Post Daily, the statement also reminded the public that similar delays occurred with the Seac Pai Van Line, Hengqin Line, and the Taipa Line’s extension to Barra, which all required post-construction testing periods.