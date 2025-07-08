Raymond Tam, the secretary for transport and public works, has unveiled new details about the government’s plans to extend the Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) from Taipa into the Macao peninsula.

During a Legislative Assembly session yesterday, the secretary said the government was currently studying locations for an LRT network on the peninsula and had already launched a feasibility study into a LRT South Line that runs between the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the Eastern District, the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Sai Van and Nam Van districts, as well as Barra.

In remarks reported by multiple media outlets, Tam noted that once the locations of the LRT’s southern section had been settled, a public consultation would take place. If the new route comes into fruition, it would form a circular loop with the proposed LRT West Line.

Exact details about the West Line remain scarce, although the transport secretary mentioned earlier this year that the extension would make use of the proposed Qingmao extension of the LRT East Line and could cover various historic districts, including Fai Chi Kei, Red Market, Praia Manduco and Barra.

“We will proceed with Macao LRT route studies, which will include examining the viability of integrating the West Line with flood prevention infrastructure projects,” Tam said.

On expanding the reach of the LRT into the peninsula’s various districts, the secretary mentioned that the only option would be to place the network underground.

Tam admitted yesterday that the LRT system had yet to showcase its effectiveness, as the current routes were relatively simplistic, with the network having yet to form a circular loop.

However, the LRT East Line, which runs between the Border Gate and the as yet unnamed artificial islands known as Urban Zone A and E, is due to commence operations in 2029, helping to alleviate transport pressures by diverting visitors from Macao’s busiest crossing.

The topic of buses was also brought up during yesterday’s meeting, with Tam revealing that the government was conducting a review of its contracts with the city’s two public bus operators – TCM and Transmac.

As part of the process, the authorities would be considering various factors such as the departure schedule of buses, the routes and the allocation of frontline staff.

“We will adjust bus services in accordance with societal needs and the development of Macao’s road and rail networks,” Tam stated.