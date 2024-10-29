The LRT’s Seac Pai Van Line will open on Friday

The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system’s Seac Pai Van Line will officially open on 1 November, Macao’s train operator has announced, with the first train scheduled to depart at 1:11 pm.

The Seac Pai Van Line is about 1.6 kilometres long and connects Seac Pai Van station to Union Hospital Station on the main Taipa line. Passengers using it will be changing lines to reach a destination for the first time on the fledgling network.

“With the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line, it will further facilitate the public access to Union Hospital, and provide more options for residents and visitors travelling between Taipa, the Seac Pai Van community, and the Barra area,” the LRT says.

Currently, there are two other LRT lines under construction – the Hengqin Line and the East Line.

The former is also set to open later this year and will link Taipa to Hengqin. The East Line, which connects the border gate to Taipa, and to the land reclamation areas currently known as Zone E and Zone A, is set for completion in 2028.

There were 13,500 passengers using the system each day on average in September, LRT figures show, down from 15,900 the month before.