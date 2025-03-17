Kenyans triumph at the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K race

Betty Sigei of Kenya won the women’s title at the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K race, which was held on Sunday, successfully defending her title with a new race record of 31 minutes and 23 seconds and outpacing her Kenyan compatriots Cintia Chepngeno and Daisilah Jerono.

Kenya’s Vincent Kibet Langat won the men’s title, also achieving a new record. He completed the circuit in just 28 minutes and 7 seconds, according to a statement from the Sports Bureau. Ethiopia’s Teresa Nyakola Gela came second, followed by Harrison Wanjiru from Kenya.

In the Macao residents competition, Hoi Long and Wang Kun won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively. The pair also won their divisions in 2024. Wang set a new Macao record at 31 minutes and 27 seconds, while Hoi came in with a time of 38 minutes and 42 seconds.

Chao Kin I and Law Kwan Wai completed the top three in the Macao women’s category, while Wong Chin Wa and Ip Weng Tou came second and third in the Macao men’s category.

The champions of the 10-kilometre division are eligible for a cash prize of US$10,000. Those in second and third places receive prize money valued at US$5,000 and US$2,500 respectively.

This year’s main event kicked off at Sai Van Lake Square and finished inside the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.