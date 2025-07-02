Programme details for Art Macao 2025 have been released 

More information has been announced on the programme for Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025, which runs from July to October.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office and several cultural groups, Art Macao will feature nearly 30 exhibitions across six sections. The exhibitions will showcase artists from approximately a dozen countries and regions.

The main exhibition, titled Hey, what brings you here?, opens at the Macao Museum of Art on 19 July. It will feature nearly 80 works by 46 artists, exploring themes of history, memory, and Macao’s contemporary context through various media, including artificial intelligence. Curator Feng Boyi is an acclaimed figure in the Chinese art world, known for his work in the nation’s contemporary art.

A public art exhibition, Waves & Ways, will meanwhile integrate art into Macao’s urban spaces with five installations by eight artists in various public areas. Notable works include Hands borrowed by American artist Ann Hamilton and Not Terminal by Mainland artist Yin Xiuzhen. Artists from Mainland China, Japan, and South Korea have also collaborated on Time Tower, commemorating East Asian cultural ties.

The City Pavilions exhibitions will feature the Portugal Pavilion and the Jinan Pavilion, highlighting the connection between tradition and innovation. A local curatorial project will present six selected proposals from Macao artists, while a collateral exhibition will showcase nine proposals from universities, galleries, and individuals, reflecting the city’s diverse creative energy.

Further information on exhibitions and activities is available on the Art Macao website.