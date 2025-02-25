Women from across the Greater Bay Area (GBA) have until 14 March to register for this year’s Macau Women’s Sports Carnival, set to take place on 22 and 23 March.

A showcase of numerous sports over two days, the carnival aims to encourage women to “develop a healthy and sporty lifestyle” for the benefit of their physical and mental wellbeing, according to a statement from the Sports Bureau.

The first day of the carnival will be in the form of a mass sports and fitness exhibition at Senado Square, from 3 pm. Delegations from GBA cities will demonstrate various sports with regional characteristics on this day, the statement said.

The second day will feature competitive games at the Tap Seac Sports Stadium from 9 am, with participants grouped according to age. There will also be a women’s health clinic on site offering consultations.

Ng Ka Teng, vice chairwoman of the Macau Women’s General Association (which is co-organising the carnival with the Sports Bureau), told the Macau Daily Times that the event is an “important platform for women in Macao to communicate with their counterparts in the region.”

The carnival is also being used as an opportunity to drum up interest in the upcoming National Games, which will be co-hosted by Macao in November.

“As the most significant sports competition in China, the National Games present a great opportunity to engage the public in sports,” Ng said.

Anyone can attend the first day of the Macau Women’s Sports Carnival, but women who want to participate in the second day’s games must register – for free – here. Only women born between 1965 and 2007 are eligible to compete.