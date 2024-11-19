More than 100,000 people attended the 71st Macau Grand Prix 

The 71st Macau Grand Prix, which ran between 14 and 17 November, attracted 101,000 spectators, the head of the Sports Bureau Luís Gomes said during a post-event press conference that was reported by multiple local media outlets.

According to Gomes, approximately 68,000 people attended the first three days of the event, which was an increase in comparison to the same period last year. On the last day of the competition, roughly 33,000 people flocked to the stands.

This year’s Grand Prix coincided with a typhoon and incessant rain that ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the main motorcycle race. Despite the less than stellar weather and a typhoon signal no. 3 being in force on the first day, many fans braved the elements.

More than 180 racers took part in the Grand Prix this year, more than the totals from each of the previous five years. This year’s competition was also notable in that it introduced a new marquee race, the FIA Formula Regional World Cup, which was won by US driver Ugo Ugochukwu.

Other champions included Davey Todd of Britain, who bagged first place in the Motorcycle Grand Prix based on his qualifying results, and Germany’s Maro Engel, who earned the top spot in the GT World Cup race.

On the last day of the Grand Prix, the official tyre supplier of the FIA GT World Cup, Pirelli, gifted the Grand Prix organising committee with a special limited edition tyre that pays tribute to the Year of the Dragon. The tyre will be showcased in the Macao Grand Prix Museum.