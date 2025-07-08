Macao’s residential property price index continues its steady decline

Macao’s residential property price index continued to fall between the months of March and May 2025, reaching 200.7 points.

This represents a decline of 1.4 percent since the last rolling period of February to April. Compared to the same period last year, the index has fallen by 8.7 percent, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

By locality, the Macao peninsula recorded an index of 198.7, down 1.0 percent from the last reporting period. Relative to the same period last year, this represents a drop of 8.5 percent.



Meanwhile, Taipa and Coloane’s index sits at 208.7, falling 2.8 percent compared to the previous recorded level and 9.5 percent year-on-year.

For existing residential buildings, the price index registered 218.3 points – a 1.4 percent decrease. The Macao peninsula witnessed a 0.9 percent slackening from the previous period to 207.3, while Taipa and Coloane saw their combined index sink 2.9 percent over the same period to 262.0.

[See more: Top realtor calls on officials to restore public confidence in Macao’s property market]

The prices of buildings with less than five years of age slumped 1.4 percent from the previous period, reaching 208.6 points. For those between six to ten years, the index fell 1.6 percent, to 211.2 points. Buildings aged 11 to 20 years saw a decline of 2.0 percent to 275.0, and buildings over 20 years old registered a decrease of 1.3 percent, to 200.2 points.

The rate of decline varied by the amount of usable floor space available. The residential price index decreased by 1.4 percent for units with less than 50 square meters of floor space (to 215.5), 0.9 percent for units with between 50 and 74.9 square meters of floor space (to 220.9), 2.4 percent for units between 75 and 99.9 square meters of floor space (to 206.5), and 1.4 percent for units with 100 meters of floor space or more (to 197.9).

The index’s gradual decrease is part of a larger trend of declining property values in Macao. Ung Choi Kun, the chair of the Association of Property Agents and Realty Developments of Macao, described the environment of the housing market as “unfavorable,” proposing government intervention as a remedy.