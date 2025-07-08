Hong Kong’s New People’s Party pushes for the GBA 2036 Olympics

Hong Kong’s New People’s Party has suggested that Hong Kong should bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics together with Macao and Guangdong under the banner of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

According to multiple media reports, the party’s chairman, veteran politician Regina Ip, said that the excellent infrastructure, transport and large-scale sports facilities of the GBA met the conditions for hosting the Olympic Games.

Ip said that last year’s Paris Olympics had successfully attracted a large number of tourists, with huge advertisement revenues, and ultimately recorded a surplus. She cited a study commissioned by the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee of the Olympic Games, which showed that the Olympics brought net economic benefits of up to 11.1 billion euros (US$13 billion) to the French capital.

By bidding to host the Olympics, cities in the GBA could share the cost and at the same time promote the creation of new economic growth points in the various cities, as well as drive more domestic and foreign investments, she added.

According to the South China Morning Post, by suspending the fast-track selection process of a preferred bidder at the end of last month, the new IOC president has given Hong Kong “an important window of opportunity” to bid for the 2036 Olympics. A working group of business and sports officials is already pushing ahead with the bid, and that the next move would depend on the performance of the National Games in November.

If the GBA bid is successful, it will be China’s third Olympic Games, following the 2008 and 2022 Summer and Winter Games held in Beijing.