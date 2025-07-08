For the first time ever, Hong Kong qualifies for the Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong has qualified for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup after defeating South Korea on its home turf 70-22 in the 2025 Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship on 5 July, AP reports.

The achievement makes Hong Kong the second Asian team ever to qualify for the quadrennial World Cup, after Japan – which did not compete in Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship. The SAR almost made it into rugby’s most prestigious tournament in 2019 and 2023.

“It is pretty overwhelming, and I am super proud of our group, our management and coaches and everyone involved,” team captain John Hrstich said after the qualifying match.

In a press release, Hong Kong China Rugby chairman Chris Brooke described the sport as having “thrived in Hong Kong in recent years” thanks to local clubs’ tireless efforts and global success of the Hong Kong Sevens.

“Qualifying for a Men’s World Cup is a historic moment that will act as a further catalyst for growth at all levels of the game,” he noted

Hong Kong currently sit in 22nd place in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings. South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland occupy the top three slots.

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup is set to take place in Australia from 1 October to 13 November that year, and will have more teams than previous editions – 24 instead of 20. The defending champions are South Africa, who beat New Zealand in the 2023 final.

The annual Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship saw the United Arab Emirates place 2nd, South Korea place 3rd and Sri Lanka come in 4th place. It was Hong Kong’s 6th consecutive win.