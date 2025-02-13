India knocks Macao out of Asian badminton championships

India walloped Macao 5-0 in the South Asian team’s group opener of this year’s Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, held in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on Wednesday – following the SAR’s defeat by South Korea on Tuesday.

The Indian team, which earned bronze in the championships’ last iteration in 2023, is set to face two-time runner-up South Korea today. The two countries’ teams made up the four-group tournament’s Group D, along with Macao.

The two best performing teams from each group will move forward into the quarter-finals on Friday.

Wednesday’s first match saw 86th-ranked mixed doubles team Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi defeated 21-10, 21-9. Then, in the men’s singles, Pui Pang Fong lost 21-16, 21-12, while 16-year-old Hao Wai Chan lost 21-15, 21-9 in the women’s singles.

In the men’s doubles, Pui Chi Chon and Vong Kok Weng were defeated 21-15, 21-9. India’s clean-sweep was finalised in the women’s doubles, where Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa lost 21-10, 21-5.

The semi-finals of the championships are scheduled for this Saturday and the finals will take place on Sunday.