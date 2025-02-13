Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

India knocks Macao out of Asian badminton championships

The SAR team was decisively defeated by India at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, which are being held in Qingdao this week
  • India, which earned bronze in the championships’ last iteration in 2023, is set to face two-time runner-up South Korea today

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Feb 2025
India knocks Macao out of Asian badminton championships
India knocks Macao out of Asian badminton championships
The finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships will be held in Qingdao on Sunday – Photo by Chaiya Sakc

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Feb 2025

India walloped Macao 5-0 in the South Asian team’s group opener of this year’s Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, held in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on Wednesday – following the SAR’s defeat by South Korea on Tuesday.

The Indian team, which earned bronze in the championships’ last iteration in 2023, is set to face two-time runner-up South Korea today. The two countries’ teams made up the four-group tournament’s Group D, along with Macao.

The two best performing teams from each group will move forward into the quarter-finals on Friday.

[See more: Gao Fangjie and Ng Ka Long win gold at the Macau Open Badminton Championships]

Wednesday’s first match saw 86th-ranked mixed doubles team Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi defeated 21-10, 21-9. Then, in the men’s singles, Pui Pang Fong lost 21-16, 21-12, while 16-year-old Hao Wai Chan lost 21-15, 21-9 in the women’s singles. 

In the men’s doubles, Pui Chi Chon and Vong Kok Weng were defeated 21-15, 21-9. India’s clean-sweep was finalised in the women’s doubles, where Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa lost 21-10, 21-5.

The semi-finals of the championships are scheduled for this Saturday and the finals will take place on Sunday.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like