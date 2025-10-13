UK company wins first prize in 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

The 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest prize-giving ceremony took place on 11 October following the finale.

Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd. from the United Kingdom won the first prize, while Platinum Fireworks, Inc. from the Philippines and Dancing Fireworks Group from China were the first and second runners-up.

The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, said that the contest demonstrated Macao’s strengths and global appeal as a centre of tourism and leisure.

The finale was initially scheduled for 6 October, but was postponed due to the possibility of uncertain weather conditions in the wake of Typhoon Matmo.

Ten fireworks companies from across the world – Australia, South Africa, Korea, Austria, China, Portugal, the Philippines, Japan, the United Kingdom and Brazil – competed in the contest this year.

Last year, Dancing Fireworks Company from China won the contest, followed by Pyro-Klass Fireworks Company from Russia and Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Co, Ltd. from Japan as the first and second runners-up.