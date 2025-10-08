Macao International Fireworks Display Contest finale rescheduled to this weekend

The finale of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has been officially rescheduled to this Saturday night.

The British fireworks company Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd will kick off the show at 9 pm, with Brazilian fireworks company Vision Show rounding off this year’s contest at 9:40 pm, marking the debut of the contest’s first Brazilian entry.

Meanwhile, the Fireworks Carnival will take place on Saturday from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the waterfront by the Macao Science Centre. There will be food, music and games for visitors to enjoy.

The finale was initially scheduled for 6 October, but was postponed due to the possibility of uncertain weather conditions in the wake of Typhoon Matmo.

Recommended viewing spots include the waterfront near the Kun Iam Statue, the Macao Science Center, Avenida de Sagres, Anim’Arte Nam Van, Taipa’s Avenida do Oceano and the lakeside near Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel.

More information on the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest can be found on the event website.