All you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 and where to find it in Macao

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally arrived. Nintendo’s new hybrid console hit stores on 5 June this year, eight years after the original Switch. Fans around the world (including Macao) queued for hours to get their hands on it.

The Switch 2 keeps the same play-anywhere style (handheld or docked to TV) but comes packed with big upgrades. In this guide, we’ll cover the specs, pricing, new features, and where to buy one in Macao.

Read on to learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2, and what are the new features?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the long-awaited upgrade to the original Switch, and while it still looks and feels familiar, it’s packed with 2025-level improvements that make a big difference. You can still play it in handheld mode or on your TV using the dock, but everything is faster, sharper, and smoother this time around.

The screen is now a 7.9-inch 1080p touchscreen – bigger and clearer than before – and games run with better graphics and frame rates, so everything just feels better to play.

The Joy-Con controllers have also had a major glow-up. Instead of sliding onto rails like the old ones, they now attach magnetically and feel more comfortable in your hands. They’re even smart enough to act like a computer mouse in some games.

One of the coolest additions is the new social features. With GameShare, you can stream a game to a friend so they can join in – even if they don’t own it. And GameChat (you’ll find it by pressing the new “C” button) lets you voice chat with up to 12 people while sharing your screen. It’s like having a mini Discord built right into the console.

And yes, your old games still work. Almost all original Switch titles are fully compatible with the Switch 2, so you don’t need to worry about losing your game collection. Only a few games that relied on special features like the old Joy-Con’s IR sensor might need the original controllers.

The Switch 2’s battery takes about 3 hours to fully recharge. Nintendo estimates 2 to 6.5 hours of battery life, depending on the game. If it’s a heavy game and requires higher performance, you might get just 2 to 3 hours of play. Lighter ones can push it towards the higher end of that range. By comparison, the original Switch (2017 model) could hit around 4.5 to 9 hours, so the new console trades battery life for more power.

Nintendo calls it “the next evolution of the Switch”, and rightly so. In short, the Switch 2 keeps everything you loved about the first one, but makes it bigger, faster, and perfect for both solo adventures and gaming with friends.

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost in Macao?

In Macao, the Switch 2 went on sale at roughly the same price as Hong Kong. The standalone Switch 2 console is HK$3,450, while the Mario Kart World bundle is HK$3,750. Accessories cost extra. A pair of Joy-Con 2 runs around HK$538.

Where can I buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in Macao?

Macao has plenty of game shops that stock the latest Nintendo gear. Here is our guide to top spots where you can find the Nintendo Switch 2 and its games.

Which games in the Nintendo Switch 2 should I check out?

Several standout titles launched with (or just after) Switch 2 – these are great games to try on the new system:

1. Mario Kart World

The brand-new Mario Kart game is made for the Switch 2. It’s an open-world twist on the classic racer. GameRadar says it’s “hands down the current shining star of the Switch 2.” It even has a new “Knockout Tour” battle mode that promises chaotic multiplayer mayhem. This game comes with the bundle, but it’s a must-play even on its own

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)

Nintendo has re-released BotW with Switch 2 enhancements. The Switch 2 version adds features like the handy “Zelda Notes” app for tracking quests, so it feels fresh and even more polished. If you missed it before, it’s still an open-world masterpiece worth playing again on the new device.

3. Street Fighter 6 (Switch 2 Edition)

The latest version of Capcom’s famous fighting series is rebuilt for Switch 2. It includes all content from the 2023 original release, plus exclusive new modes for Switch 2 – like a fun Gyro Battle co-op mode. With 18 playable fighters and both solo and online modes, this edition on Switch 2 gives you the full SF6 experience on the go.



4. Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a co-op adventure by the makers of It Takes Two. You play split-screen as two characters in a sci-fi fantasy world. It includes a free “friend pass” so a second player can join even without owning the game. If you have a buddy to team up with, this is one of the best two-player games on Switch 2.