The Nintendo Switch 2 comes out today

The long awaited Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches today, valued at HK$3,450 for the console alone or HK$3,750 with the Mario Kart World bundle. Other accessories, like the Joy-Con 2 steering wheel and game controllers, cost between HK$148 and HK$538.

According to multiple media reports, the pent-up demand for the consoles mean that a global shortage is likely. One major UK retail chain described it as the “biggest gaming pre-order ever.” Other commentators believe the new release could “breathe new life” into Nintendo.

The Switch 2 has a bigger, higher resolution screen than its predecessor (at 7.9 inches and 1080 pixels) as well as quicker processing speeds.

It also has a new magnetic Joy-Con that can be used as a mouse, as well as a bigger stand with a freely adjustable angle and a brand-new socialising feature called GameChat, which allows up to a group of twelve people voice call and share their screens while playing.

The only new Switch 2 game by Nintendo that launches today is Mario Kart World, while Donkey Kong: Banana Mania 2 is only set to be released on 17 July.

The physical disc for the new Mario Kart game costs HK$549 and the digital edition costs HK$499. Nintendo is also releasing upgraded versions of the Switch’s Legend of Zelda games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Several third-party games have launched today, however, including Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Cyberpunk 2077, and Bravely Default.

Many first-generation Switch games also remain compatible with the new console, although some will require the original Joy-Cons to play.