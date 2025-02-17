While Macao is better known for casino games than video games, the city has made its mark in gaming history with appearances in titles such as Project Gotham Racing 4 (2007), Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China (2015) and Ride (2015). Local developers such as Hido Games and 4D Creativity are also breaking out, as illustrated by the release of local games such as Fight the Horror and Work from Home.

In Macao, you won’t need to look very hard to find stores selling both new and retro video game products. Nor will you have trouble locating video arcades that house classic 2D fighter games, as well as the latest rail shooter machines. Read on for more.

Video Game Stores in Macao

Today Game Macau (本日遊戲電玩)

Located near the Border Gate, Today Game Macau has been around since 2007 and is a stomping ground for many local gamers who are looking for the latest consoles and physical releases.

The store is quite small, although great pains have been taken to cram every little nook and cranny of the shop with video game-related hardware and titles, some of which are hooked on the ceiling or packed into cardboard boxes and plastic containers where customers can browse through them.

In terms of hardware, you’ll find regular and special editions of Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles and other accessories such as controllers and race game steering wheels.

Unfortunately for Xbox owners, the store is stocked mostly with Hong Kong and Japanese imports of Playstation 4 and 5, as well as Nintendo Switch games. Expect to pay around 350 patacas for new games. If you’re looking for bargains, Today Game Macau also has a second-hand bin that is worth checking out.

Trivia: the store moved to a new location directly across from its old one in 2020 and held a lucky draw for Nintendo Switch consoles as a way to thank local gamers for more than 10 years of support.

Game Club (電子玩具)

Game Club is a small, but popular local video game retailer that has been around for decades – but it has been constantly upgrading its catalogue to keep up with the latest trends. As such, most of the products that are on display are from the eighth and ninth generations, which include Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5 and, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Unlike many video game stores in mainland China, Game Club does have older titles from previous generations, in addition to second-hand games. While you won’t find any games from the Famicom or Sega Genesis era, those interested in Playstation 3 or Xbox 360 will have better luck. Do take note that the games are either Hong Kong or Japanese releases, meaning that some titles may not have any English options.

In addition to software, Game Club is stocked with some of the latest accessories, including headphones, HDMI cables, Nintendo amiibo figurines, first-party controllers and special edition merchandise.

Need help? Look for the owner of the shop, who goes by the nickname “Fat Dragon” (肥龍).

DPower (數碼動力)

DPower is a popular local chain store that sells electronic goods, focusing particularly on consoles and video game titles. Currently, there are three branches spread out across the peninsula, with each one offering a decent collection of titles and hardware. Hardcore gamers, however, should visit the Rua Oito do Bairro store, as it is directly next to Today Game Macau, meaning that you’ll increase your chances of what you’re looking for.

All three stores sell the latest PS5, PS4 and Switch games. There are also plenty of accessories on offer as well, including official Playstation 5 console covers, Nintendo Switch Pro and Xbox Controllers and arcade fight sticks.

There are also games for older generation consoles such as the 3DS, PS Vita, PS3, WiiU and Xbox One, which are available at a discounted price of 99 patacas.

If you find yourself experiencing issues with your game console, the Rua da Alegria store is the place to go, as they offer repair services for a variety of devices, including PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.

For those unable to make it to the physical stores, DPower also sells an extensive collection of gaming goods online, so be sure to check out its website.

Chong Seng Shopping Centre (中星商場）

With over 20 years of history, Chong Seng Shopping Centre has established itself as a favourite among Macao’s anime enthusiasts. Video gamers will be glad to know that they are not completely left out of the fray, as the centre has two small game retailers that are worth a visit. The first is Ma Bao Toys, which was founded by its nearly 70-year-old owner, Leong, back in the early 1990s.

The Chinese name of the business is actually a reference to the Hong Kong name for video game characters Mario Brothers. Fittingly, Ma Bao Toys comprises two stores, the original Ma Bao Toys and a twin store directly across it that is appropriately named Ma Bao Toys 2.

In an interview with Chinese media, Leong said that he had previously worked in multiple different industries, including video tape rental and pet retail. However, this all changed when his friend lent a Famicom to his children, which resulted in them continuously arguing over who could play. In the end, Leong tried to placate his children by buying them a Super Nintendo and a Sega Genesis. At the same time, he saw a business opportunity, noting that “every family has children, who will play games during their rest time in order to reduce their academic stress.”

Nowadays, Ma Bao sells mainly new Switch, as well as Playstation 4 and 5 games.

Those who are looking for a nostalgic trip should look no further, as it has a vast array of old consoles, including the Super Famicom, Sega Saturn, Dreamcast, Playstation, Gameboy Advance, PSP and Nintendo DS. For a sneak peek of the vast array of merchandise that Ma Bao Toys has on offer, check out its Facebook page.

The second store in Chong Seng Shopping Centre is CPlus, which leans more towards the sale of games and hardware for newer platforms such as PS5 and Switch. Those looking for the latest Japanese and Hong Kong releases will feel right at home, as the store keeps its shelves stacked with the hottest titles. If you’re really hankering for some retro fun, CPlus does have a small collection of PS3 games, as well as some old controllers for bygone systems such as the Dreamcast and Gamecube.

Level Up

Hidden away inside the San Miu Shopping Plaza is a little gem of a video game store called Level Up. Like many of the game retailers in Macao, Level Up focuses mainly on newer systems and titles for PS5 and Switch, particularly those originating from Japan.

Apart from the new, standard priced games, the store has a promotional rack where you can grab PS5 titles such as God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Dark Souls III for only 299 patacas. Discount second hand Switch games are available as well, with prices for hit games such as Luigi’s Mansion 2, Pokemon Legends and Hades priced between 150 patacas to 260 patacas.

Video games software and hardware are not the only products available, as Level Up also has plenty of anime and video game character plush toys and figurines, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Kirby, Boo, Yoshi, Link and Pikachu.

If Level Up doesn’t satisfy your craving for games and anime merchandise, the decades-old San Long Toys (新龍玩具) is only about 5 minutes walk away. While San Long is more geared towards anime goods, they do have a sizable collection of Switch titles.

Metropolis (大都會)

Metropolis or simply “Metro” as it is known, is another one of Macao’s long running video game retailers with decades of history. The original store was first founded in a commercial space next to Estabelecimento de Comidas San Hong Fat during the late 1980s before it eventually moved to its current location.

In an interview with Chinese media, the owner of Metro, a Fan, revealed that he had originally been an electronic technician at a clothing factory during manufacturing’s heyday in Macao. However, he made the fateful decision to open up a video game store with a business partner after purchasing a Famicom for his oldest son, whom he observed was completely addicted to the machine. Curious about the hold that the Famicom was having on his son, Fan proceeded to study the technology behind the system and the video game industry. His research into the area convinced him that there was business potential in video game retailing and that they were not simply children’s toys.

In the years since, Metro has evolved with each new generation of video game systems, selling everything from Super Nintendo to 3DO. Its business model has also changed significantly over the years, from the use of game circumvention devices, which was common practice in those early days, to the selling of genuine copies of popular titles.

These days, Metro sells mainly Switch and PS5 games, although you won’t have to look very hard to find the odd retro title or system.

ProStation (專業數碼)

Much like many of the local video game retailers in Macao, ProStation has been in business for over a decade. As a sign of its long history, the store, which is located within walking distance from Kiang Wu Hospital, has a small collection of old Super Nintendo titles behind its glass cabinet. Although Switch and PS5 titles reign supreme in the store, you’ll also find a decent selection of 3DS, PSP Vita and PS4 games to choose from.

Prices for the games can vary significantly depending on their popularity and date of release, although you can expect to pay between 120 patacas to 399 patacas.

Pro Station also offers discounts to members. For instance, members can select three PS4 titles from its clearance rack for 399 patacas, while non-members have to pay 499 patacas.

For more information about the latest titles and updates on clearance sales, be sure to check out ProStation’s Facebook page.

Video Arcades in Macao

Children’s Kingdom (兒童王國) and Novo Jogo (新遊戲）

With the advent of affordable and powerful gaming consoles, video arcades around the world have been on a downward spiral over the past several decades. Macao has not been immune to the trend, with some notable closures being Tinfok O Mundo de Diversões – Centro (天福歡樂天地游戲場有限公司), which was replaced with Tinfok Plaza (天福廣場), and the Novo Jogo (新遊戲) that once existed in the basement of Centro Comercial Teatro Capitol (國華戲院商場).

Thankfully, there are still two branches of the Novo Jogo arcades in Macao, with one based in Rua da Praia do Manduco and another one located in Rua Graciosa. Keep in mind that both of these arcades prohibit entry to people who are either wearing school uniform or have not reached the age of 16.

The Rua Graciosa store is by far the better option, as it is bigger and has a greater variety of games to choose from. If you have children, you can also take them to Children’s Kingdom, which adjoins the Rua Graciosa branch and is open to visitors of all ages.

For visitors of either one of the Novo Jogo arcades, expect to see games that are more adult oriented, including Initial D arcade racing machines, games with playable drums and guitars, an addictive fish hunting arcade game and ones that have gambling elements.

Children’s Kingdom has arcade games that are more geared towards children. Here you’ll not only find old favourites such as air hockey, basketball machines and claw machines, but also ones that will please older players, including the long-running light rail shooter series, Time Crisis, and 2D fighters like Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Cross Generation of Heroes.

In terms of price, the games aren’t particularly expensive to play. Many of the machines now require you to obtain an IC card, which requires a deposit of 15 patacas. Top the card up with at least 100 patacas to earn 220 game points. Prices for the machines can vary significantly, depending on the game, with basic 2D games costing only 2 game points and higher end ones like Dance Rush requiring as many as 10 game points.

Legends Heroes Park (傳奇英雄科技城)

Situated in Studio City, Legends Heroes Park can only be described as the modern incarnation of video arcades. The entertainment park is split into four distinct zones known as DPlay, Arena, Prime and Style.

Those who are into interactive sports games, high quality PC releases, old arcade titles or just want to entertain their children with kid-friendly games, should definitely check out DPlay.

Virtual Reality (VR) games are the main attractions in Arena, where participants can enjoy Fruit Ninja, Resident Evil 4, The Walking Dead, Iron Man and a slew of other titles using immersive VR headsets and controllers.

Prime, meanwhile, features a 4D Theatre and a raceroom where players can simulate driving high powered sports cars on an internationally renowned track.

The final zone is Style, where visitors can grab a drink or browse through the various toys, including Funko Pops, Hello Kitty merchandise and Lego.

An entry ticket to Legends Heroes Park costs 430 patacas per person, which will give you 43 game points that you can spend on the various games. VR games cost between 6 to15 points, while the less high-tech games are either free or require just a few points.

BeeBeeland (蜂狂天地)

Calling BeeBeeland the ultimate kid’s playground would not be an overstatement. The venue measures roughly 10,000 square feet, of which 7,000 square feet is dedicated to arcade games and 3,000 square feet is a children’s play area.

With such a large arcade space, there are obviously plenty of games to choose from, including racers such as Asphalt Legends 9 and Speed Driver 5, as well as machines that cover genres including shooting, sports, music and dancing. Classic games like basketball machines, claw machines, air hockey and coin pushers are also featured on site.

There is also plenty of fun to be had for young children as well, as a kid’s play area is directly adjacent to the arcade. Children will have a blast playing in the ball pit, slides and interactive screens. An area has also been set aside where little ones play pretend at a mini supermarket or dress up in different roles such as a princess, police officer or chef.

The arcade area of BeeBeeland makes use of tokens that cost 200 patacas for 150, 300 patacas for 280, 500 patacas for 500, 1,000 patacas for 1,100, 1,500 patacas for 2,000 and 2,500 patacas for 3,500. The tokens required will vary with each game, although you can expect to pay anywhere from 6 to 15 tokens.

As for the children’s playground, a 2-hour session costs 100 patacas for 1 adult and 1 child on the weekdays, and 130 patacas on the weekends. Extra adults cost 50 patacas, while every additional hour for each child and adult is priced at 50 patacas and 30 patacas respectively. A 1,040-pataca package is also available, giving one adult and child 10 entry tickets into the playground.

Future Bright Amusement Park (佳景樂園)

Established in 1984, Future Bright Amusement Park holds a special spot in the collective childhood memories of local residents who were born during the 1980s and 1990s. While the amusement park’s best days are well behind it, it still has a large collection of classic and relatively new arcade machines that makes it worth a visit for any video game enthusiast.

Fans of the Time Crisis series of light rail shooters will be glad to hear that the arcade has Time Crisis 2, 3 and 5 machines placed side-by-side. Should you feel the urge to sing or do some jamming, the venue also has several karaoke booths and music machines with drums and guitars. Those looking for a good mecha action will not be disappointed either, as there are Gundam games.

Since Future Bright Amusement Park is designed for all ages, there are plenty of rides for children, including kiddie car and spaceship rides.

Should you find yourself bored of the video game facilities, you can also try out the bowling alley that is directly connected to the amusement park. An ice skating rink is also normally on offer, although it was temporarily closed during the time of writing.

Asia Games (亞洲游戲機)

Situated across the road from Red Market, Asia Games is a long-running classic arcade that originally prohibited entry for gamers who were either wearing school uniform or under the age of 16. The store, however, took the effort to make their games suitable for young people, resulting in the now defunct Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) granting it a licence to provide service to all age groups in 2013.

Upon entering the establishment, you will be greeted with the rather depressing scene of multiple fish hunting arcade cabinets in a rather dingy looking hall However, if you turn to your right and explore the other sections of the arcade, you will be pleasantly surprised by the wide variety of games that are available. Some of the highlights include Initial D8 and Midnight Maximum Tune 6 arcade racing game machines, Taiko no Tatsujin drum machines and the Maimai rhythm game machines.

In the past, there was also a more children-oriented arcade called Happy Dreamland (哈比夢樂園) that was located in the basement of the same building and managed by the same owner as Asia Games. The store featured more music oriented games and claw machines with popular anime characters. Unfortunately, Happy Dreamland permanently closed its doors in 2023 after the landlord decided to recover the space upon the end of the lease agreement. Players, however, may take consolation in the fact that many of the machines from the former entertainment venue were later relocated to Asia Games and Yurakucho (see below).

Yurakucho (遊樂町)

Yarakucho is a relatively young arcade store, opening in 2022. Fans of music and rhythm-based arcade games are strongly recommended to pay a visit to the store, as it has arguably one of the biggest selection of machines in this genre. Some of these include Sound Voltex, Beatmania, Taiko no Tatsujin, Maimai, Groove Coaster and Chunithm. Dancing game enthusiasts will also fall in love with Yurakucho, as they have a decent collection of dancing titles such as Dance Dance Revolution, DanceEvolution, Dancerush and Pump It Up.

Although the arcade is somewhat lacking in games of other genres, you’ll still find racing cabinets for Initial D The Arcade Season 3 and Midnight 6RR.

There is also a sizable section of Yurakucho that is dedicated to claw machines, with many of them featuring plush and plastic figures of popular anime characters such as Hatsune Miku.

The arcade is within walking distance from Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, where you can bring out your inner Otaku by visiting anime toy stores such as Ehon, Akihabara and Hang Lei Toy.