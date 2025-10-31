Macau Grand Prix festivities kick off with family carnival 

The countdown to the 72nd Macau Grand Prix has officially begun, with a two-day “Family Carnival” bringing early race-day energy to Tap Seac Square on 1 and 2 November.

Open to the public with no reservations required, the event invites families to experience the thrill of motorsport through interactive games, a mini version of the Guia Circuit, and activities where children can play as race drivers and crew members. The carnival runs from 3 pm to 9 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday.

[See more: Drivers to watch at the FIA FR and F4 World Cups at the Macau Grand Prix]

Meanwhile, officials are also preparing for major traffic changes during the race weekend from November 13 to 16. According to TDM, authorities expect significant congestion on the opening day, with the Transport Bureau, Sports Bureau and Public Security Police coordinating temporary measures to minimise disruption.

Von Ka Kun, head of the Infrastructure Task Group, said that 162 access gates have been set up and widened around the Guia Circuit to improve traffic flow. The Friendship Bridge Ramp B – linking the New Urban Zone A to Avenida do Nordeste – is also set to open in early November to help ease congestion.

[See more: Hong Kong’s Darryl O’Young to bow out at the Macau Grand Prix]

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix runs from 13 to 16 November, featuring seven major races including the FIA Formula Regional World Cup, the FIA GT World Cup and the inaugural FIA F4 World Cup.