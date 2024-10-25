Zhang Yimou’s Macao show takes up residency at the MGM Theatre from December

Tickets go on sale on 2 November for MGM’s widely touted new residency Macau 2049, the casino operator said in an Instagram post earlier today.

Created by acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou, at the behest of MGM’s chairperson and executive director Pansy Ho, the show promises to overturn “your impressions of intangible cultural heritage and performance art, showing you a stunning fusion of culture, art, and sci-fi!”

The premiere of Macau 2049 is scheduled for 15 December at the MGM Theatre. While there has been little word about the specific content of the show, billed as “a technologically advanced stage play beyond time,” the year 2049 marks the expiry of Macao’s special status as a semi-autonomous region – guaranteed by the central government during the administrative handover from Portugal.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this year, Zhang said that Macau 2049 would be “a fusion of international perspectives, Eastern artistic ingenuity and futuristic design elements.”

At the same press conference, Ho said: “We are not simply presenting a theatre show. We are presenting real people, as well as the lifestyles and culture of ordinary people.” She added that she “waited seven years” to launch the MGM Theatre’s first long-term residency because she wanted it to be directed by Zhang.

A global recruitment programme for the show was launched back in April, with 200 available positions for performers, dancers, instructors and stage managers.