Ne Zha 2 ends its mainland run as the fifth highest grossing film in movie history

China’s animated sensation Ne Zha 2 concluded its record-breaking run in mainland China yesterday, raking in 15.91 billion yuan (US$2.22 billion) to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

The film, directed by Jiaozi (Yang Yu), is the highest-grossing animated film globally, the first non-Hollywood film to surpass the billion-dollar mark, and the highest-grossing film in China’s cinematic history.

Released on 29 January during the Lunar New Year holiday, Ne Zha 2 has captivated audiences worldwide by combining traditional Chinese mythology with modern and universal themes of self-discovery and determination.

The film premiered in Macao on 19 February and Hong Kong on 18 February. The film has since debuted in over 30 countries, primarily in its original Chinese with localised subtitles.

There will be a second wave of overseas distribution for the English language version of the film, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

Production company Beijing Enlight Media has meanwhile confirmed that Ne Zha 3 is underway and will take about five years to complete.