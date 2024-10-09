Pansy Ho and Linda Chen make Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women in Asia’ list

Macao is home to two of Asia’s most powerful women, according to Fortune magazine. MGM China’s Pansy Ho came in at no. 13 in its latest regional ranking, while Wynn Macau’s Linda Chen was at no. 70. Ho also graced the magazine’s global Most Powerful Women list, in the 80th slot.

One hundred female business leaders made the 2024 Most Powerful Women in Asia list, which was topped by China’s Grace Wang (chairwoman and CEO of Luxshare Precision Industry), Singapore’s Helen Wong (group CEO of the bank OCBC) and Japan’s Makiko Ono (president and CEO of Suntory Beverage and Food).

The list recognises “women who are redefining the concept of leadership by transforming companies, disrupting industries and driving growth, innovation and business excellence, whilst inspiring their teams, peers, industries and the next generation of leaders,” Fortune said.

The executives spanned industries from finance, energy, and transport, to food and beverage, and hospitality, which showed there was “no one-size-fits-all approach to reaching the pinnacle of business in the Asia-Pacific region,” Fortune said.

A daughter of the late gaming mogul Stanley Ho, who founded the SAR’s first casino conglomerate, Pansy Ho is currently chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings, along with holding senior positions in several global tourism organisations.

Linda Chen is president, vice chairman, and executive director of Wynn Macau and manages the Asian outposts of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.