Business

Pansy Ho and Linda Chen make Fortune's 'Most Powerful Women in Asia' list

The magazine recognised the two gaming bigwigs for their transformative leadership and “business excellence”
  • Pansy Ho, executive director of MGM China, also made Fortune’s list of the top 100 powerful women in the world

09 Oct 2024
Pansy Ho and Linda Chen make Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women in Asia’ list
Pansy Ho and Linda Chen make Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women in Asia’ list
This 2018 file photo shows Pansy Ho addressing a meeting of the World Travel and Tourism Council – Photo courtesy of Wikimedia/World Travel & Tourism Council

09 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 09 Oct 2024, 8:53 am

Macao is home to two of Asia’s most powerful women, according to Fortune magazine. MGM China’s Pansy Ho came in at no. 13 in its latest regional ranking, while Wynn Macau’s Linda Chen was at no. 70. Ho also graced the magazine’s global Most Powerful Women list, in the 80th slot.

One hundred female business leaders made the 2024 Most Powerful Women in Asia list, which was topped by China’s Grace Wang (chairwoman and CEO of Luxshare Precision Industry), Singapore’s Helen Wong (group CEO of the bank OCBC) and Japan’s Makiko Ono (president and CEO of Suntory Beverage and Food). 

The list recognises “women who are redefining the concept of leadership by transforming companies, disrupting industries and driving growth, innovation and business excellence, whilst inspiring their teams, peers, industries and the next generation of leaders,” Fortune said. 

[See more: Pansy Ho: Young people need more cultural pride]

The executives spanned industries from finance, energy, and transport, to food and beverage, and hospitality, which showed there was “no one-size-fits-all approach to reaching the pinnacle of business in the Asia-Pacific region,” Fortune said.

A daughter of the late gaming mogul Stanley Ho, who founded the SAR’s first casino conglomerate, Pansy Ho is currently chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings, along with holding senior positions in several global tourism organisations.

Linda Chen is president, vice chairman, and executive director of Wynn Macau and manages the Asian outposts of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

