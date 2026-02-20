Jimmy O. Yang’s 2025 Hong Kong shows are coming to the big screen

A filmed version of Jimmy O. Yang’s sold-out Hong Kong stand-up shows from last summer will be screened in Hong Kong cinemas next month, giving audiences a second chance to see the Chinese-American stand-up comedian’s performance.

The film, titled Jimmy O. Yang Finally Home, was recorded during five performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum, where Yang played to full houses on multiple additional dates due to intense demand, according to Time Out. Tickets to the original run were all snapped up within minutes.

The limited cinema release runs from 20 to 29 March at the Emperor cinemas in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui.

[See more: Jimmy O. Yang returns to Macao for a Lunar New Year Show at Galaxy Arena]

Yang is best known for his roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians and Interior Chinatown. While the actor typically performs in English, he incorporated Cantonese and local references into last year’s Hong Kong shows – which the SAR-born star described at the time as a personal homecoming.

Standard tickets for the cinema screenings are priced at HK$120, with discounts available for Emperor Cinema members. A range of promotional items linked to ticket purchases will be offered in limited quantities, including Lunar New Year red packets designed with catchphrases from Yang’s show.

Yang fans also have the chance to see him perform at Macao’s Galaxy Arena on 21 and 22 February. The first Lunar New Year show – featuring Hong Kong rapper and singer Jackson Wang, singer Wan Kwong, and comedian Vivek Mahbubani – quickly sold out, prompting Yang to add a second with the same line-up. His tour continues to the US afterwards.