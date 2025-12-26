Jimmy O. Yang adds second Chinese New Year Macao show

Chinese-American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang has announced a second Lunar New Year show in Macao, to take place on 22 February 2026, after his initial show on 21 February sold out. The new date will feature the same line-up of guests, Hong Kong rapper and singer Jackson Wang, singer Wan Kwong, and comedian Vivek Mahbubani.

Tickets for the 22 February performance at the Galaxy Arena will go on sale to the public at 1 pm on 29 December via Galaxy Ticketing, Klook, Trip.com, and other platforms. Tickets for the upcoming show are priced at 880, 780, 680, 480 and 380 patacas.

Capitalising on the festive spirit, Yang also introduced a unique competition on his Instagram. Dubbed “Auntie Good Voices,” the initiative invites middle-aged women from Hong Kong and Macao to upload videos of themselves singing and tag their entries with #師奶好聲音.The most talented entrants will win the chance to compete live on stage with Yang during both shows.

The demand for Yang’s performances in Macao is well-established. Tickets to his Macao debut – held earlier this year at Broadway – sold-out quickly, leading the comedian and event organisers Galaxy Group to add three extra performances.

Jimmy O. Yang, born in Hong Kong, is a prominent figure in US comedy, having recently completed a sold-out international tour.

His special guests bring their own accolades: Jackson Wang is a solo artist known for his 2022 album Magic Man, Wan Kwong is a celebrated Cantopop and opera singer from the 1980s, and Vivek Mahbubani is a bilingual stand-up comedian once crowned the “Funniest Person (in Chinese) in Hong Kong.”