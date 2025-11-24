Menu
Jimmy O. Yang returns to Macao for a Lunar New Year Show at Galaxy Arena

The Chinese-American comedian will be performing on 21 February 2026 in what’s been billed as a variety show, with stand-up, musical acts, and special guests.
  • Tickets for the upcoming show are priced at 880, 680, and 480 patacas (or Hong Kong dollars), and public sales will begin on 4 December

24 Nov 2025
Yang’s Macao debut in July sold out quickly, with the promoter adding extra shows

24 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 24 Nov 2025, 5:21 pm

Chinese-American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang is set to return to Macao for a one-off show over Lunar New Year. Scheduled for 21 February 2026 at 8 pm, the show will be held at the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena. 

Tickets to his Macao debut – held in July at the much smaller Broadway Macau – sold-out quickly, leading the comedian and event organisers Galaxy Group to add an extra three performances.

Tickets for the upcoming show are priced at 880, 680, and 480 patacas, and public sales will begin on 4 December at 11 am via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai and other platforms.

In a Facebook post published today, Galaxy Macau promised a “variety show featuring stand-up comedy by Jimmy, live musical performances, special guests, and other fun surprises,” encouraging followers to stay tuned for the guest lineup.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang is a prominent figure in comedy and entertainment, recently concluding his extensive Big and Tall Tour which sold out venues like Carnegie Hall. 

Yang is also known for his roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, and the recent series Interior Chinatown

