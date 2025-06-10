American-Chinese comedy sensation Jimmy O. Yang will be performing live in Macao for the first time in July, bringing his signature comedic style to the Broadway Theatre.

Yang’s comedy draws heavily from his experiences as a Chinese immigrant in the United States, a theme that particularly resonates with the Asian-American community.

In Macau, Jimmy O. Yang will perform three shows at the Broadway Theatre at Broadway Macau. The performance dates and times are: Friday, 4 July at 8:30 pm; Saturday, 5 July at 8:30 pm; and Sunday, 6 July at 3 pm.

Ticket prices for the shows are set at 880, 680, and 480 patacas (or Hong Kong dollars, with the currency for settlement subject to the ticketing platform).

Priority booking for tickets will open on Thursday, 12 June 1 pm, via the platforms Trip.com and Ctrip. The public sale will commence on Friday, 13 June 2025, at 11 am through Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.

Yang recently concluded his “Big and Tall Tour” in April 2025, which was his largest tour to date. The tour saw numerous sold-out performances, including multiple shows at Carnegie Hall in New York and a headline show at The Forum in Los Angeles. He is also scheduled to perform in Hong Kong on 13 and 14 June.

The comedian has gained widespread recognition for his roles in various television and film productions, including the comedy-drama TV series Interior Chinatown.

He is also known for his parts in the HBO series Silicon Valley, the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix’s Love Hard, and the comedy series Space Force.

