Comedian Jimmy O. Yang announces a one-off show in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang will perform at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom on 14 June at 8:15 pm.

Yang’s comedy is inspired by his experiences as an Asian-American immigrant and resonates strongly with the Asian-American community. The stand-up show will be delivered in English but “seasoned with Cantonese.”

Yang recently starred in the comedy-drama TV series Interior Chinatown and is also known for his roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard and Space Force.

[See more: Who is Uncle, IShowSpeed’s Chinese companion?]

He recently wrapped up his third and biggest tour to date, The Big and Tall Tour, in April. It sold out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall in New York and included a headline show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Hong Kong show are priced at HK$780, HK$580 and HK$380.

According to media reports, priority booking exclusively for HSBC credit card holders will begin on 9 May at 2 pm on Cityline. The presale will begin on travel platform Klook on 13 May at 12 pm, and public sale will begin on 15 May at 10 am on the URBTIX ticketing system.