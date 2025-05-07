Menu
Comedian Jimmy O. Yang announces a one-off show in Hong Kong

Tickets for the Hong Kong show are priced at HK$780, HK$580 and HK$380, with priority booking for HSBC cardholders opening on 9 May
  • Yang wrapped up his third and biggest tour to date in April, selling out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall in New York

07 May 2025
Yang’s show will be delivered in English but ‘seasoned with Cantonese’

07 May 2025

UPDATED: 07 May 2025, 4:08 pm

The Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang will perform at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom on 14 June at 8:15 pm.

Yang’s comedy is inspired by his experiences as an Asian-American immigrant and resonates strongly with the Asian-American community. The stand-up show will be delivered in English but “seasoned with Cantonese.”

Yang recently starred in the comedy-drama TV series Interior Chinatown and is also known for his roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard and Space Force.

He recently wrapped up his third and biggest tour to date, The Big and Tall Tour, in April. It sold out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall in New York and included a headline show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Hong Kong show are priced at HK$780, HK$580 and HK$380.

According to media reports, priority booking exclusively for HSBC credit card holders will begin on 9 May at 2 pm on Cityline. The presale will begin on travel platform Klook on 13 May at 12 pm, and public sale will begin on 15 May at 10 am on the URBTIX ticketing system.

