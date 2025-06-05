Galaxy chairman Francis Lui touts renovation of Broadway Macau

Major renovations could be on the horizon for Broadway Macau, allowing it to better accommodate Macao’s rising visitor numbers, casino website Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) reports. The hotel and entertainment complex is directly connected to Galaxy integrated resort.

Galaxy Entertainment Group chairman Francis Lui recently said that the city’s limited hotel capacity – particularly at the lower end of the price spectrum – posed a challenge for economic growth.

“The supply of low-priced hotel rooms in Macao is insufficient to meet the demand of business and budget travellers,” he stated, referring to rooms priced below 1,000 patacas (US$123) a night.

Lui suggested that better utilising existing infrastructure, like Broadway Macau, as one way to counter the problem. “Broadway only has a little over 300 rooms and may need to be renovated in the long run,” he said according to IAG, “although our priority is to complete the construction of Galaxy Macau Phase 4.”

Lui has also urged Hengqin authorities to develop more mid-priced hotels in Hengqin – the Zhuhai-administered island adjoining Macao, which would form an ideal base for mainland tourists making day trips to the SAR.

Visitor arrivals were up 30 percent year-on-year in April, while the occupancy rate at Macao’s 45,000 hotel rooms currently averages about 88 percent. The city welcomed almost 35 million visitors last year.