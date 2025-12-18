Jackson Wang, Vivek Mahbubani and Wan Kwong to join Jimmy O. Yang’s Macao show

Hong Kong rapper and singer Jackson Wang, singer Wan Kwong and comedian Vivek Mahbubani are the guests for Chinese-American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang’s Chinese New Year Show in Macao, said Galaxy Macau in an announcement yesterday.

Yang and his guests will perform this one-off show over Lunar New Year on 21 February 2026 at 8 pm. Attendees can also expect “performances and interviews” at this standup show. Each guest will have a ten to fifteen minute segment.

The exclusive pre-sale on Trip.com is currently live.

Tickets for the upcoming show are priced at 880, 780, 680, 480 and 380 patacas, and public sales will begin tomorrow 19 December at 3 pm via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai and other platforms.

Tickets to his Macao debut – held earlier this year at the Broadway Macau – sold-out quickly, leading the comedian and event organisers Galaxy Group to add three extra performances.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang is a prominent figure in US comedy and entertainment, recently concluding his extensive Big and Tall Tour which sold out venues like Carnegie Hall.

Jackson Wang is a rapper and singer who achieved Billboard success for his 2022 Magic Man. Wan Kwong, nicknamed “the Temple Street Prince,” rose to fame in the early 1980s as a Cantopop and Cantonese opera singer.

Vivek Mahbubani, once crowned the “Funniest Person (in Chinese) in Hong Kong,” is a stand-up comedian who performs in Cantonese and English.