Comedian Jimmy O. Yang adds three more Macao performances

Chinese-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang has added three shows to his series of performances in Macao.

The new performances are at 10:30 pm on 4 July, 6 pm on 5 July and 7 pm on 6 July, according to a Facebook post by Galaxy Macau, backer of the comic’s local appearances.

Previously, Yang was only set to play 8:30 pm shows on 4 and 5 July, and a 3 pm show on 6 July.

Each show is an hour long, with Galaxy promising “a mix of classic jokes … sprinkled with Macao-exclusive humour.” Performances take place at the Broadway Theatre.

Tickets are priced at 480, 680 and 880 patacas and are available through Galaxy Ticketing and Damai. Priority booking is also available: details here.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang has gained widespread recognition in the US for his roles in various television and film productions, including the comedy-drama TV series Interior Chinatown.