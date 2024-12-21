Here’s how to spend Christmas in Macao 

There are very few cities in China that do Christmas right. Hong Kong is one of them and – thanks to more than 400 years of Portuguese and Catholic influence – so is Macao.

Unlike in the mainland, Christmas in Macao is a two-day public holiday, with the streets adorned with elaborate lighting displays. Over the yuletide period, churches hold solemn services. Naturally, there are also plenty of opportunities to indulge in Christmas-themed activities, food and shopping.

While this list doesn’t pretend to be exhaustive, here are some suggestions on activities that you can take part in during Christmas time in Macao.

Attend Christmas mass

Get into the spirit of Christmas with a service at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady – Photo by Richie Chan

Each Christmas, the various churches in predominantly Catholic Macao hold elaborate masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. One of the bigger celebrations takes place at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady, first constructed in the 16th century. A number of other observances will take place in the days that follow, including the Feast of the Holy Family and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. For more information, click this link.

Please remember that while all are welcome to attend mass, it is a solemn service for Catholics. Dress and behave with decorum, and do not take photos or use your phone. Only Catholics may take part in certain aspects of the service, such as communion and the sacrament of reconciliation. Non-Catholics should quietly observe from the sidelines. Other points of etiquette are listed here.

Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady

Christmas Eve Mass: 7 pm (English), 9 pm (Cantonese), midnight (Portuguese)

Christmas Day Mass: 7:45 am, 9:15 am (Cantonese), 11 am (Portuguese), 12:30 pm (Tagalog), 6 pm (English)

Location: No. 1 Cathedral Square, Macao

Visit the Christmas markets

Festive food, hot drinks and yuletide handicrafts are on offer at the city’s Christmas markets – Photo courtesy of the Municipal Affairs Bureau

Several festive markets take place in Macao during the holiday season, with the Tap Seac Square Christmas Market chief among them. It began on 16 December and runs until New Year’s Day. Booths sell festive food and Christmas gifts, while children can enjoy a free merry-go-round, inflatable slide and mini Christmas train. There are also shows ranging from juggling performances to balloon twisting by Santa.

Another (but smaller) Christmas market is at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards. It takes place every weekend until 29 December, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect stalls, games and busking performances each day, and there’s a rope adventure park on site. To get there, hop on a free shuttle bus that runs every 30 minutes between Galaxy Macau and the shipyards, from 12 pm to 8 pm on market days.

Tap Seac Square Christmas Market

Dates: 16 December to 1 January (2 pm to 11 pm), 24, 25, 31 December (2 pm to midnight)

More information: Visit the website

Location: Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Macao

Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Christmas Market

Dates: Weekends until 29 December (1 pm to 6 pm)

More information: Visit the Facebook page

Location: Estrada de Lai Chi Vun, Coloane

Catch a show

The Ruins of St. Paul’s make for a memorable setting for the annual Christmas Eve Celebration – Photo by Kobby Dagan

The annual Christmas Eve Celebration is returning to Macao for its 32nd edition this year and will be held between 8 pm and midnight at the square directly facing the Ruins of St Paul. Organised by the various Christian churches and organisations in Macao, the Cantonese-language event is free to attend, featuring a programme that includes worship, musical drama, children’s choir, Christmas carols and games. You can also catch a live stream of the event via the Lazarus Youth Centre’s Facebook page.

The holidays will also see the inaugural concert at the newly constructed outdoor performance venue located next to the Grand Lisboa Palace in Cotai. Taking place on 28 December at 7 pm, the event – dubbed “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue: Warm-up Party” – will see a line up of more than 30 artists, including the K-pop girl group, Lightsum, and Hong Kong celebrities such as Hins Cheung, Jun Kung, Janice Vidal and Nancy Wu.

Regular priced tickets for the concert, which is expected to draw up to 15,000 people, will cost 480 patacas, 780 patacas or 1,080 patacas. Macao residents, however, can register for a lucky draw that gives them the chance to purchase a limited number of discounted tickets for just 50 patacas.

Christmas Eve Celebration

Date: 24 December 2024 (8 pm to midnight)

Location: Ruins of St Paul

More information: There’s an online brochure here

Macao Outdoor Performance Venue: Warm-up Party

Date: 28 December 2024 (from 7 pm)

Location: Outdoor Performance Venue

More information: See the ticket sales listing here

Go shopping for gifts from Macao and Portugal

Portuguese handicrafts and locally made items are available for those wanting to give original gifts this year – Photo by DaLiu

Looking for something original to give to loved ones? Tucked away in Albergue SCM, Mercearia Portuguesa is a small store that sells a range of Portuguese products, including wine, chocolate, soap, crockery, cream and handicraft. Popular Portuguese brands such as Castelbel, Benamôr, Porthos Sardines and Licor 35 can all be found in the store.

A good selection of locally made gifts can meanwhile be found in the MinM Plaza, a small five story shopping centre located in St. Dominic’s Square. The ground floor has a range of cultural and artistic products, some of which make use of local cartoon characters such as Ho Sio Chong and Pudusina. On the first and second floors, you’ll find Macao branded fashion products and a range of Portuguese food items respectively. Meanwhile, the third floor features an exhibition about the culture of Macao, while the fourth floor is stocked with locally made Macao food such as almond biscuits and sauces.

Mercearia Portuguesa

Opening Hours: 1 pm to 9 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 noon to 9 pm (weekends)

Location: Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro nº 8, Macao

More information: Visit the website

MinMPlaza

Opening Hours: 11 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 8:30 pm (Friday to Sunday and public holidays)

Location: No. 1A-1C Rua de São Domingos, Macao

Website: Click here

See the festive lights

Under the theme Symphony of Time and Space, this year’s edition of Light Up Macao illuminates the city with interactive installations and projection mapping – Photo courtesy of the Macao Government Tourism Office

The annual Light Up Macao festival features an impressive array of displays and installations. This year’s illumination festival runs until 28 February 2025, with 31 displays and 3 projection mapping shows. Displays are taking place across Macao, but a great place to enjoy them is Nam Van, where you’ll find Interlude of the Ocean – a collection of six sea animal installations. The area also has terrific views of the Grand Lisboa and Macao Tower.

Within walking distance from Nam Van is Senado Square, which is decked out with festive decorations each Christmas season. This year, an enormous Christmas tree has been installed on top of the iconic fountain, complete with a moving train trundling around it. Behind the tree, on the path leading to St. Dominic’s Church, there is also a large arch decorated with hanging lights that is perfect for your festive selfies. Other surrounding buildings have also been dressed up for Christmas, including the facade of the post office and the Leal Senado building.

Light Up Macao

Schedule: Until 28 February 2025 (installations are lit from 7 pm to 10 pm every day)

More information: Visit the website

Locations: Northern District, Praia do Manduco, Nam Van, NAPE, Taipa, Coloane

Go ice skating

Free ice skating can be enjoyed this year at Studio City’s Winter-Fun Wonderland – Photo courtesy of Studio City Macau

Studio City is pulling no punches this Christmas, organising a jam packed Winter-Fun Wonderland, which will run until 5 January. One of the highlights is the Ice Park, where guests can ice skate indoors free of charge for up to 40 minutes. On Christmas Day, the resort’s iconic Golden Reel ferris wheel will be available to ride for free, although the catch is you have to wear clothing or costume that is Christmas themed.

Visitors also have the chance to take Instagrammable photos around the various festive installations that have been set up in the casino-hotel’s Times Square. These include the Snowflake Bridge, which comes complete with Christmas lights and falling snowflakes; an 8-metre tall Wishmas Tree and the Snow Mountain. Santa and the Gingerbread Man will also make an appearance on certain days. There’s also the Winter Market, where you can find the perfect Christmas gift, snack or handicraft for your loved ones.

Winter-Fun Wonderland (Studio City)

Date: 30 November 2024 – 5 January 2025

Location: L1, Times Square, Studio City, Cotai Strip

More information: Visit the website

Indulge in Christmas treats

Vida Rica Bar’s Christmas Chalet experience has become a staple of festive dining in Macao – Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Macau

The holiday season would not be complete without relaxed gatherings at the dining table in the company of your dearest and nearest. Whether you’re hosting, visiting or enjoying a meal out, there are multiple options for your indulgence (and convenience).

If you’re planning a gathering with friends or colleagues, consider experiencing Vida Rica Bar’s popular Christmas Chalet. The bar is adorned with festive decorations, and the menu is perfect for gatherings that stretch into the evening – think cheese fondue, mulled wine, eggnog, and more.

If you’re looking for a festive buffet, the one at Four Seasons’ Belcanção is worth every pataca. It offers a wide selection of delicious foods across multiple stations, along with holiday essentials such as succulent roast Christmas turkey and beef Wellington, not to mention a host of themed sweets that are almost too pretty to eat.

For homebodies wishing to spend a cosy Christmas in the comfort of their own home, but who dread labouring in the kitchen for hours on end, a takeaway festive menu is the answer. The chefs at Café Bela Vista, in Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, do a consistently good turkey. Available in 5 or 8 kilograms, it comes with apple and sage stuffing, cranberry and giblet sauce, and two of your preferred sides (with additional sides available for just 42 patacas each). Be sure to order three days in advance.

If you’re hosting, or spending the occasion over at friends’ or family members’ homes, do check the delicatessen items at Palace Gourmet, located within the NY8 New Yaohan in Grand Lisboa Palace. You’ll find fine teas, treats by famous chocolatiers, bellota ham from Spain, and a lot more.

Text by Kenny Fong and Sara Santos Silva