Usher in the new year with countdown parties on the peninsula and Taipa

Take your pick from lively New Year’s Eve celebrations at Sai Van Lake Plaza on the peninsula or at the Taipa Houses
  • Both events feature live music, with the Taipa party additionally featuring cultural performances from Macao’s ethnic communities

19 Dec 2024
Usher in the new year with countdown parties on the peninsula and Taipa
Admission to both of Macao’s official New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations is free of charge – Photo by Tint Media

19 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 19 Dec 2024, 8:29 am

Two countdown shows have been organised in Macao for New Year’s Eve, to help local residents ring in the new year.

The Macao Countdown Concert will start at 10 pm at Sai Van Lake Plaza on 31 December, with Hong Kong singers George Lam, Sally Yeh, and Maria Cordeiro headlining.

Other artists taking part include German Ku, Vivian Chan, Rico Long, Nick Ngai, FIDA, Daze in White, and Ocean Walker. Admission to the event is free.

[See more: Christmas Market and holiday fireworks get Macao in a festive mood]

Also on 31 December, the Taipa Countdown Show will take place at the Taipa Houses from 8:30 pm. Hong Kong singer Johnny Yip will be performing, along with local acts Winifai, Concrete/Lotus and Peony and Lon.

In addition to live music, cultural performances from the local Indian, Philippine, Indonesian, Myanmar and Vietnamese communities will take place, and stalls will be selling a variety of ethnic foods. Admission is also free.

More information can be found at the website of the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

