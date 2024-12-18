These are some of the major events coming up in 2025

From sporting spectaculars and political change, to cultural events and colourful festivals, there’s a jam-packed global calendar awaiting in 2025.

On the global stage, the year begins with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. Music fans will have the Grammy Awards marked in their calendars for February, while movie lovers will be glued to the Oscars in May. Fall-winter fashion shows kick off in Paris in July, while the women’s Rugby World Cup in August promises to be a sporting highlight. For environmentalists, COP30 in November and the 10th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement are among the key dates.

[See more: Here are 6 ways to make New Year resolutions work]

Locally, it promises to be a busy year for Macao’s hospitality sector with the opening of the Londoner Grand and the Capella (their tentative dates are January and June respectively). It’s also a memorable year for sport, with Macao gearing up to co-host the National Games in November.

Here are some of the major happenings that are due to take place, in Macao and around the world, in the year ahead.

January

Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as US president on 20 January, is seen here addressing a 2022 campaign rally in Dallas – Photo by Anna Moneymaker

South Africa kicks off the year as the first African nation to hold the G20 presidency

Although it officially took over the reins of the G20 back in December, the year begins on a high note for South Africa: the first African country to hold the presidency of the intergovernmental forum representing the world’s most powerful nations. In a speech to mark the occasion, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa would use its tenure to alleviate poverty and suffering. “Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering,’’ he said.

Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump (20 January)

Donald Trump, 78, will become the oldest person to be sworn into the US presidency – as well as the first convicted felon, after he was found guilty of falsifying documents in a hush money case in May 2024. Trump will also become only the second person in over a century to occupy the Oval Office for a second non-consecutive term.

The Year of the Snake begins (28 January)

People deemed snakes in the Chinese astrological calendar – including those born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2013 – had better be careful this year. This is because 2025 is their ben ming nian (本命年) or zodiac year of birth, and people are likely to incur the wrath of the god Tai Sui (太歲) during such times. But it’s not all bad. Some astrologers believe that the resourceful and intelligent snake is capable of turning challenges into opportunities, so long as a positive mindset is maintained.

Opening of the Londoner Grand on the Cotai Strip

The Londoner Grand is a remodelled version of the five-star Sheraton Grand Macao, which operated for 12 years before its closure in September 2024. Consisting of 2,405 rooms and 1,500 suites, whose designs take inspiration from the posh townhouse interiors of London’s Mayfair district, the new property features a host of amenities including a health club, a spa, two pools and the 24-hour food hall, Chelsea Garden.

February

The famed Venice Carnival in February will see thousands of people adorned in spectacular masks and flamboyant costumes – Photo by Corrado Baratta

Black History Month begins (1 February)

With a history of around 100 years, Black History Month celebrates the achievements and contributions of the African diaspora from countries such as the US, the UK, Canada and Ireland. The theme for 2025 will be African Americans and Labour, which will delve into the working lives of the Black community, whether it be as indentured slaves or as free individuals. This year also marks the centennial of the birth of Malcolm X – the African-American civil rights leader who was assassinated on 21 February 1965.

67th Annual Grammy Awards (2 February)

The nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards were announced back in November, with Beyoncé racking up 11 nods for her album Cowboy Carter – the most out of any of the nominees. The pop star has now garnered a record-breaking 99 Grammy nominations during her nearly 30 year career, winning a total of 32 so far. Other major artists who are in the running for the coveted gramophone include Taylor Swift, who earned six nominations, and Charli XCX, whose album Brat earned seven nominations and helped to inspire a meme this summer.

Launch of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (4 February)

Since its inception nearly 100 years ago, quantum mechanics has revolutionised a range of fields, including health, the economy and sustainable energy. In recognition of the importance of this field, which studies the way matter and energy react at an atomic and subatomic level, the UN decided to launch a one-year-long celebration, with the opening kicking off in February 2025.

Venice Carnival (22 February to 4 March)

The annual Venice Carnival is one of the biggest events in the city of canals, featuring thousands of people wearing spectacular masks and flamboyant costumes. A number of activities are scheduled in the days prior to the carnival, but the event proper kicks off on 22 February and will feature costume shows and contests at Saint Mark’s Square.

March

The Commission on the Status of Women gathers in New York City for its 69th session in March – Photo by CameraCraft

Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy (8 to 15 March)

Held on a biannual basis, the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games will be the first time that Italy has organised a Special Olympiad. Some 1,500 athletes from 102 countries are set to take part in eight different events – alpine skiing, cross country skiing, dancesport, figure skating, floorball, snowboarding, snowshoeing and short track speed skating. They will also be joined by over 600 coaches and 2,000 volunteers in Turin and at other Italian venues, including Sestriere, Bardonecchia and Pragelato.

Commission on the Status of Women, 69th session (10 to 21 March)

As a UN-affiliated body, the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) seeks to advance gender equality and women’s rights globally by identifying the relevant roadblocks and setting up the necessary guidelines and policies. In 2025, UN member states will gather in New York where they will meet to discuss and assess the progress that has been made since the ratification of one of the main international documents dealing with gender equality, the Beijing Declaration, in 1995.

Total lunar eclipse (14 March)

The total lunar eclipse or so-called “blood moon” on 14 March is expected to last for around 65 minutes, although only those in North America will be able to view it. Those in Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe need not to fret, as two more lunar eclipses that will be visible in these areas are scheduled to take place in September.

Possible announcement on or release of, the Nintendo Switch 2

At this point, not much has been officially revealed about the highly anticipated follow up to the Nintendo Switch, which is currently the third best selling video game console of all time, having sold more than 146 million systems as of September 2024. However, Nintendo’s president has revealed that the new unit will be backwards compatible, with the company intent on “making an announcement regarding the successor to Nintendo switch during this fiscal year,” which, in layman’s terms, means March 2025 at the latest.

April

Boisterous water fights are part of the fun for many people during Thailand’s famous Songkran festival – Photo by artapartment

The Great Gatsby celebrates 100 years since its publication (10 April)

First published in April 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel about the roaring twenties and the mythical Jay Gatsby has withstood the test of time, finding fans across multiple generations. To celebrate the centenary of this modern masterpiece, a number of 100th anniversary editions are set to be released next year, including one from Cambridge and Penguin. Various talks and Broadway performances will be held in the US and around the world to celebrate the milestone. News about a Great Gatsby TV series also emerged back in 2021, although it is unclear if that adaptation will be released in time to coincide with the anniversary.

World Expo 2025 (13 April to 13 October)

For the third time since 1990, Osaka will be hosting the World Expo, giving various countries and international organisations a platform to showcase their achievements, innovations and technology to the world. Past editions of the event introduced groundbreaking inventions such as the telephone, tv and x-rays. While it remains to be seen if the 2025 edition will be anywhere near as revolutionary, it will be very much forward looking, with its theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Songkran Festival, Thailand (13 to 15 April)

Songkran or the water festival is one of Thailand’s annual traditions, taking place across the country, with some of the notable hotspots being Bangkok, Chiangmai and Phuket. While the festival is best known for its boisterous splashing and waterfights, the use of water in the celebrations is in fact intended to represent purification and the ritual washing of Buddha statues forms part of the observances. The Siam Songkran Music Festival in Bangkok will also make a return during this period, allowing music lovers to, well, make a splash.

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (24 April to 4 May)

Also known simply as Jazz Fest, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is one of the largest music festivals in the US, attracting hundreds of thousands of music lovers each year. In spite of its name, it is in fact a full blown rock and pop festival, rather than a purist jazz event. Last year’s iteration featured the likes of the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and the Killers, and while the 2025 line up hasn’t been confirmed, expect it to be just as big.

May

Adrian Brody is expected to bag Best Actor, while Cynthis Erivo’s name has been put forward for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards – Photo by LanKS

The 97th Academy Awards (3 May)

One of the world’s premier film awards is returning in May, with late night TV personality Conan O’Brien assuming hosting duties. Nominations won’t be announced until 17 January, although that hasn’t stopped film media from speculating, with Variety predicting a Best Picture win for Wicked. Meanwhile, Adrian Brody is expected to bag Best Actor, while Cynthis Erivo’s name has been put forward for Best Actress.

Cinco de Mayo, Mexico (5 May)

Sometimes mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo is actually a celebration of the country’s symbolic military victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The occasion is celebrated in both Mexico and the US, although it appears to have taken on a life of its own in the latter, where it has become a more general celebration of Mexican-American culture, with performances, music, food and exhibits. For the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the US, look no further than Fiesta Broadway in Los Angeles, which will take place on 27 April 2025.

The Philippines goes to the polls (12 May)

Although the next Philippine presidential election isn’t until 2028, Filipinos will be casting their ballots again during the midterm elections. The two major dynastic factions, the Marcos and Duterte are expected to dominate the contest, with their various respective families looking to run as elected representatives. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, for instance, has already put his hat in the race to reclaim his position as the mayor of Davao City, while Imee Marco will be running for reelection as a senator.

UEFA Champions League women’s final, Lisbon (24 May)

Matches for the 2024-2025 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Women’s Champions League kicked off in October, with 16 of the top women’s football clubs in Europe competing in the group stage. The final is due to take place in Lisbon’s Esadio Jose Alvalade on 24 May 2025, marking the second time the UEFA Women’s Champions League final has been held in Portugal’s capital since 2014. Defending champion Barcelona Femeni will be looking to earn its 4th title this year, while the competition’s most successful club Lyon will strive to earn a 9th title, after being defeated by Barcelona in the 2024 final.

June

Children in Lisbon take part in a parade to commemorate Portugal Day, held annually on 10 June – Photo by Eckhard Suchowitzky Mejia

Pride Month begins (1 June)

Pride Month celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) pride and culture, as well as the achievement of those in the community. While the scheduling of Pride Month can vary depending on the location, celebrations in the US are held in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots, which saw LGBTQ protesters demonstrate against police discrimination. As part of Pride Month, a variety of events are held, including parades, workshops, concerts, parties and lectures, with some of the biggest global pride parties taking place in Bangkok, Chicago and Madrid.

The Hajj, Saudi Arabia (6 to 9 June)

Considered to be one of the world’s largest religious pilgrimages, the Hajj sees millions of devotees from around the world make their way to the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, in order to fulfill their religious obligations as Muslims. Sadly, the pilgrimage in 2024 resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people due to the extreme temperatures that hit as high as 52°C.

Portugal Day (10 June)

A celebration of all things Portuguese, Portugal Day is the lusitanian nation’s de facto national day and marked with activities such as military parades, ceremonies, fireworks and concerts. Events commemorating Portugal’s foremost poet, Luís de Camões, are also held on this day, as it coincides with the date of his death in 1580. While celebrations are largely concentrated in Portugal, locations with a sizable Portuguese population, including Macao and Canada also hold festivities during this period.

Galaxy Macau’s new 5-star Capella Hotel opens

Galaxy Macau is scheduled to welcome its ninth hotel – the 5-star Capella Hotel – by the middle of 2025. With its gold façade and villas that are decked with facilities such as an infinity pool, a karaoke room and a private bar, the Capella Hotel will more than meet the standard for ultra-luxury living in the SAR. The hotel will also boast a Sino-French fusion restaurant courtesy of MIchelin-star chef Vicky Cheng.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins in the US (14 June)

Not to be confused with the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in North America in 2026, the FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled to be held between 14 June and 13 July 2025. As its name suggests, the FIFA Club World Cup doesn’t feature national teams, but rather elite football clubs from around the world. The 2025 iteration will see 32 teams such as Real Madrid, Chelsea FC and FC Porto all vying for glory.

July

July will make 20 years since the Historic Centre of Macao was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list – Photo by f11photo

15th anniversary of the creation of UN Women (2 July)

Officially known as the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women is a UN affiliated body that was established in 2010 with the aim of championing gender equality and empowering women. To that end, UN Women has been working with both the public and private sectors to end violence against women and to ensure that they are being given a fair go in areas such as economics and politics.

Oasis reunion tour begins (4 July)

The British rock band Oasis is performing once again in an international tour that has been dubbed as one of the biggest reunions in recent memory. Outside of hit songs such as “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Wonderwall,” the band is perhaps best known for the constant feuding between lead singer Liam Gallagher and his brother lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist Noel Gallagher. The animosity between the duo came to a head in 2009, resulting in the band’s break up. Time and a reported paycheck of £50 million each appear to have mellowed the pair, with Noel telling the Sun tabloid newspaper that “it won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re old.”

Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 fashion shows begin (7 July)

The Paris Fashion Show – one of the world’s foremost fashion events – returns in 2025 with a new slate of catwalk shows, including the Haute Couture Fall/Winter show, which showcases the latest in autumn and winter fashion. If last year’s edition is any indication, expect to see world-class designers and brands such as Peet Dullaert, Yuima Nakazato, Chanel, showcase their works.

World Aquatics Championships open in Singapore (11 July to 3 August)

The World Aquatics Championship – the World Cup for many kinds of water sports – returns for its 22nd edition, with Singapore becoming the first ever Southeast Asian nation to host the event. More than 2,500 participants from 210 member countries and territories will be competing in six events: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

20th anniversary of the addition of Macao’s Historic Centre to the World Heritage List (15 July)

The Historic Centre of Macao is an umbrella term that covers 30 historic sites and squares scattered within and around the city centre, as well as the inner harbour area of the Macao peninsula. The historic and cultural importance of these Chinese and Portuguese landmarks, which include the Ruins of St. Paul’s and A-Ma Temple, were recognised by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in 2005, when its members voted unanimously to inscribe the Historic Centre to the World Heritage List, turning the district into the 31st World Heritage site in China. While the government has yet to announce the celebratory events for the 20th anniversary, the 15th anniversary was marked by lectures, tours and workshops.

August

The world’s indigenous people, like this Himba woman from Namibia, are honoured with a special UN day on 9 August – Photo by R.M. Nunes

2025 World Games commence in Chengdu (7 to 17 August)

The provincial capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu, will be hosting mainland China’s first ever World Games in 2025. In keeping with previous editions, the 12th iteration of the quadrennial competition will feature a variety of sports that are rarely seen or absent in the Olympics, including tug of war, orienteering, cheerleading and muay thai. Some 5,000 athletes hailing from over 100 nations are set to take part in the Games.

UN Indigenous Day (9 August)

Every year, the UN seeks to raise awareness and promote the rights of indigenous people around the world by hosting the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The date itself was selected to commemorate the UN Working Group’s inaugural meeting on Indigenous Populations in 1982. Expect a wealth of activities, lectures and performances that aim to educate people about the indigenous people around the world.

Flooding of the Nile, Egypt (15 August)

Given the centrality of the Nile River to Egypt’s culture and history, it should come as little surprise that the country holds an annual two-week-long celebration to mark its flooding, which traditionally occured in August. With the building of the Aswan High Dam in 1970, the Nile no longer overflows with water as it once did, although the Flooding of the Nile celebration or Wafaa an-Nil, as it is known in local parlance, still takes place, with cultural events, performances and processions during this period.

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup begins (22 August – 27 September)

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be the tenth edition of the competition and the second one to be hosted by England, following the sixth edition in 2010. Unlike the previous installment in 2021, the 2025 World Cup will see the number of teams increased from 12 to 16, with seven different regions being represented. The games will also distinguish themselves by being the first to be held across eight cities in England, with the opening and closing matches taking place in Sunderland and London respectively.

September

The UN General Assembly, seen here in 2017, meets for its 80th session in September 2025 – Photo by a katz

Women’s Cricket World Cup begins in India (TBC)

The 13th Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in India between September and October, marking the fourth time the country has hosted the event since 2013. A total of 8 teams, including India, Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the games, with the four other teams set to be determined. The 2025 edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup will also be the final edition in this format, as the organisers are looking to boost the number of teams from 2026 onwards.

80th anniversary of the end of World War II (2 September)

The deadliest and most destructive conflict in human history, World War II claimed the lives of between 35 to 60 million people. To mark the eight decades since the Allies’ victory over Germany and Japan, the UK has already committed £10 million to commemorative events. Expect similar programs in other countries to honour those who served in the war, including the handful of surviving veterans around the world who are now at least in their nineties.

Second total lunar eclipse (7 to 8 September)

The total lunar eclipse scheduled between 7 and 8 September is among several that are scheduled to take place this year, including the aforementioned eclipse in March. However, the September eclipse is set to be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, giving the general public 82 minutes of blood moon. The phenomenon will be visible in Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe, but not America.

80th session of UN General Assembly opens (9 to 23 September)

World leaders and representatives from the UN’s 193 member states will once again gather for the annual UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City where they will debate and issue recommendations on a variety of international issues, ranging from climate change to ongoing conflicts.

October

People at a flower market in the Indian city of Mumbai prepare to celebrate Diwali, which kicks off in October – Photo by Snehal Jeevan Pailkar

Chinese National Day and the Golden Week holidays kick off (1 October)

Unlike 2024, the Chinese National Day holidays will not be a standalone break this year. Instead, the five-day holiday, which usually runs from 1 to 5 October, will merge with the Mid-Autumn Festival on 6 October to form one long eight-day break. Traditionally a time of family reunions and domestic tourism, the holidays will see millions of people take to the roads, rail network and airports in one of the largest movements of people on Earth.

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, begins (18 – 23 October)

With a history of over 2,500 years, Diwali is one of the most important festivals on the Indian calendar, marking hope and the victory of light over darkness. The dates and length of the event can vary based on where one lives in India, although the full 2025 celebration is scheduled to take place between 18 and 23 October, with the most important day falling on the third day (21 October). During the festival, expect to see plenty of fireworks, food and religious ceremonies.

International Day of Climate Action (24 October)

The International Day of Climate Action is all about raising awareness and encouraging people to mitigate against the impact of climate change. There are no hard and fast rules on how to observe this day, although some common ways include planting trees, organising educational events and engaging in clean up campaigns.

November

The Macau Grand Prix returns for its 72nd iteration, with the Formula Regional race as its marquee event – Photo by Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

72nd Macao Grand Prix

While it’s still too early for the Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee to announce the specifics for the 2025 Macao Grand Prix, fans can expect the return of the Formula Regional race after its debut as the Grand Prix’s marquee event, as well as the 57th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, whose final race was unceremoniously cancelled in 2024 due to the poor weather.

2025 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil (10 to 21 November)

For its 30th edition, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will be held in Belém do Pará, a Brazilian city situated at the edge of the Amazon forest. Much like previous editions, COP30 will see world leaders and experts engaging in discussions about the various aspects of climate change, including solutions, policies and financing. Staging the event in the Amazon is also expected to draw attention to other issues that affect the area, including deforestation and the rights of the indigenous people.

15th National Games in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao (9 to 21 November)

Co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the National Games features athletes from the various provinces and regions of China. Some 34 sports will be featured in the 15th edition, with Guangdong organising most of the events. Macao will be in charge of four events – table tennis, women’s volleyball, 3×3 basketball and men’s under-18 basketball – while Hong Kong will host eight events, including golf, rugby sevens and beach volleyball.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (29 November)

The issue of Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Palestinians’ right to statehood is one that continues to divide global opinion. While 146 out of the 193 members of the UN recognise a Palestinian state, there remain key exceptions, including the US, Australia and much of Western Europe. November 29 – the date on which the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the establishment of an Arab State and a Jewish State – serves as a reminder of the question of Palestine and an opportunity to draw greater attention to the plight of the Palestinian people.

Release of Grand Theft Auto VI

A decade in the making, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI is the sequel to GTA V, which became the best selling entertainment product of all time shortly upon its release in 2013. Expectations are high for this follow up, with its trailer already racking up 225 million views one year after its release. GTA VI also sees the franchise return to the fictionalised version of Miami known as Vice City and will introduce a Bonnie and Clyde pair, including the character of Lucia, who will be the first ever playable female character in the series. As of writing, publisher Take-Two has only revealed that GTA VI will be ready by the “Fall of Calendar 2025,” meaning that the window for release lies sometime between September and November.

December

December marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen, a literary icon whose face adorns the British £10 note – Photo by Abdul_Shakoor

10th anniversary of Paris Climate Agreement (12 December)

Adopted by 196 state representatives at the UN Climate Change Conference on 12 December 2015, the Paris Agreement requires signatories to implement measures to ensure that the global average temperature does not exceed the pre-industrial levels by 1.5°C. The agreement’s effectiveness will be put to the test in 2025, as incoming US President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the pact for a second time.

Literary fans mark 250 years since Jane Austen’s birth (16 December)

Even after 250 years, Jane Austen remains as popular and relevant as ever. Her novels, which include Sense and Sensibility (1811) and Pride and Prejudice (1813), continue to capture the public’s imagination with their deep insight into the role of women, social class and family. To mark the celebrated writer’s 250th birthday, a number of publishing houses are releasing special editions of her works. Meanwhile, celebratory events will be held in the UK and around the world, with reports of a Netflix series of Pride and Prejudice that could see the light of day in 2025.

Release of Avatar: Fire and Ash (19 December)

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the Avatar series. The previous two movies, Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) are among the highest grossing movies of all time, with both earning over US$2 billion at the box office. At the moment, not much has been revealed about the third film’s narrative, although it will continue the story of Jake Sully and his family who find themselves engulfed in a longstanding conflict between humans and a race of aliens called the Na’vi.

Phase 1 of Macao’s Central Library project will be completed

Plans to construct a new Central Library for Macao began all the way back in 2007, although numerous setbacks meant the project didn’t get underway until June of this year. Building of the new structure will be conducted in two phrases, with the first phrase involving the demolition of the defunct Hotel Estoril and the second phrase involving the construction of the library itself.