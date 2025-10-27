Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (27 October to 2 November)

Halloween is upon us, which means that there are plenty of opportunities to dress up and have yourself some ghoulish fun.
In Macao, local electronic music collective Emmoral Cult is throwing two parties across Halloween weekend, while in Hong Kong there’s a ten-day Halloween carnival by the harbour.
If you aren’t so inclined towards spooky activities, there are several concerts happening this week across the Greater Bay Area, like Hong Kong’s video game symphony and a Studio Ghibli concert in Guangzhou, and some great art exhibitions for you to check out.
[See more: Guangzhou has a new Brazilian sister city: Belo Horizonte]
Read on to find out what else is happening around the Bay.
Guangzhou
Castle in the Sky: Studio Ghibli Concert
Listen to an orchestral concert of classics by Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi this Saturday in Guangzhou.
Venue: Dr.Sun Yat-Sen’s Memorial Hall (广州中山纪念堂)
Date: 2 November
Time: 7:30 pm
Hong Kong
Heroes: A Video Game Symphony
The HK Phil performs the iconic soundtracks from your favourite games like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Assassin’s Creed, World of Warcraft, and more.
Venue: Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium
Date: 31 October and 1 November
Time: 7:30 pm on 31 October and 3 pm on 1 November
[See more: New places to eat and drink at this October]
Spooky Halloween music carnival
Hong Kong’s first ever Halloween music carnival is on until 2 November, gathering top local and international artists like Steve Aoki, Zedd, Hins Cheung and MC Cheung.
Venue: Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space
Date: Now until 2 November
Macao
The St Regis x Guerlain for L’Art & La Matière Afternoon Tea
The St. Regis collaborates with legendary Parisian perfumer Guerlain to create a glamorous afternoon tea complimented with cocktails or your choice of leafy beverage.
Venue: The St Regis Bar
Date: Now until 15 November
Time: 3 to 6 pm
Artletics and Beauty and Gesture art exhibition
The dual exhibition by French contemporary artist Laurent Perbos explores the fusion of art and sports ahead of the 15th National Games.
Venue: Level 1, City of Dreams
Date: Artletics is on display until 4 January, while Beauty and Gesture is on display until 26 November
H853 Tipsy Party – Travis Scott edition
Travis Scott is in town this Wednesday, and Lisboeta’s Coffee Bay gets the pre-show party started with drinks, DJs and rap battles.
Venue: H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta
Date: 29 October
Time: 3 pm to 12 am
[See more: The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival launches next month]
YFLife Halloween carnival
Head to the Macao Science Centre this Halloween for a family friendly carnival by day and music party by night.
Venue: Outside the Macao Science Centre
Date: 31 October to 2 November
Time: 12 to 9:30 pm
Emmoral Cult Halloween Party
Local electronic music collective Emmoral Cult throw a haunted forest themed party across two nights at Rizz, with Japanese DJ Fuji Trill playing on Friday
Venue: Rizz
Date: 31 October and 1 November
[See more: The 3rd Greater Bay Area University Student Film Week launches in Shenzhen]
Shenzhen
Oil’s 8th anniversary
Shenzhen’s legendary underground club Oil turns 8 with a three-day event featuring over 70 Chinese DJs from across the country.
Venue: Oil Club
Date: 31 October to 2 November
Hello Kitty Cosmos
Hello Kitty lovers should head straight to Shenzhen this Saturday for this immersive exhibition on this beloved character. Expect ten themed zones, a photo booth and limited edition merch.
Venue: Shenzhen Huarun Building Art Centre (中國華潤大廈藝術中心美術館)
Date: 1 November to 25 January
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
[See more: The Zhuhai-Macao Public Transport Card is now a thing]
Zhuhai
Paris Opera Chamber Orchestra presents Carmen
To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Carmen’s premiere, the renowned Paris Opera Chamber Orchestra makes its debut in Zhuhai.
Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre (珠海大劇院)
Date: 28 October
Time: 8 pm