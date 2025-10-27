Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (27 October to 2 November)

Halloween is upon us, which means that there are plenty of opportunities to dress up and have yourself some ghoulish fun.

In Macao, local electronic music collective Emmoral Cult is throwing two parties across Halloween weekend, while in Hong Kong there’s a ten-day Halloween carnival by the harbour.

If you aren’t so inclined towards spooky activities, there are several concerts happening this week across the Greater Bay Area, like Hong Kong’s video game symphony and a Studio Ghibli concert in Guangzhou, and some great art exhibitions for you to check out.

Read on to find out what else is happening around the Bay.

Guangzhou

Castle in the Sky: Studio Ghibli Concert

Listen to an orchestral concert of classics by Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi this Saturday in Guangzhou.

Venue: Dr.Sun Yat-Sen’s Memorial Hall (广州中山纪念堂)

Date: 2 November

Time: 7:30 pm

Hong Kong

Heroes: A Video Game Symphony

The HK Phil performs the iconic soundtracks from your favourite games like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Assassin’s Creed, World of Warcraft, and more.

Venue: Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium

Date: 31 October and 1 November

Time: 7:30 pm on 31 October and 3 pm on 1 November

Spooky Halloween music carnival

Hong Kong’s first ever Halloween music carnival is on until 2 November, gathering top local and international artists like Steve Aoki, Zedd, Hins Cheung and MC Cheung.

Venue: Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

Date: Now until 2 November

Macao

This afternoon tea set is available now until 15 November – Photo courtesy of St Regis Macao

The St Regis x Guerlain for L’Art & La Matière Afternoon Tea

The St. Regis collaborates with legendary Parisian perfumer Guerlain to create a glamorous afternoon tea complimented with cocktails or your choice of leafy beverage.

Venue: The St Regis Bar

Date: Now until 15 November

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Artletics and Beauty and Gesture art exhibition

The dual exhibition by French contemporary artist Laurent Perbos explores the fusion of art and sports ahead of the 15th National Games.

Venue: Level 1, City of Dreams

Date: Artletics is on display until 4 January, while Beauty and Gesture is on display until 26 November

H853 Tipsy Party – Travis Scott edition

Travis Scott is in town this Wednesday, and Lisboeta’s Coffee Bay gets the pre-show party started with drinks, DJs and rap battles.

Venue: H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta

Date: 29 October

Time: 3 pm to 12 am

YFLife Halloween carnival

Head to the Macao Science Centre this Halloween for a family friendly carnival by day and music party by night.

Venue: Outside the Macao Science Centre

Date: 31 October to 2 November

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm

Emmoral Cult Halloween Party

Local electronic music collective Emmoral Cult throw a haunted forest themed party across two nights at Rizz, with Japanese DJ Fuji Trill playing on Friday

Venue: Rizz

Date: 31 October and 1 November

Shenzhen

Oil’s 8th anniversary

Shenzhen’s legendary underground club Oil turns 8 with a three-day event featuring over 70 Chinese DJs from across the country.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 31 October to 2 November

Expect ten themed zones, a photo booth and limited edition merch at this Hello Kitty exhibition in Shenzhen

Hello Kitty Cosmos

Hello Kitty lovers should head straight to Shenzhen this Saturday for this immersive exhibition on this beloved character. Expect ten themed zones, a photo booth and limited edition merch.

Venue: Shenzhen Huarun Building Art Centre (中國華潤大廈藝術中心美術館)

Date: 1 November to 25 January

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Zhuhai

Paris Opera Chamber Orchestra presents Carmen

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Carmen’s premiere, the renowned Paris Opera Chamber Orchestra makes its debut in Zhuhai.

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre (珠海大劇院)

Date: 28 October

Time: 8 pm