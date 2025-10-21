The 3rd Greater Bay Area University Student Film Week launches in Shenzhen

The 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area University Student Film Week commenced last Sunday at Shenzhen University, coinciding with the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema and aimed at nurturing future filmmakers. Around 1,800 students across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, attended the opening.

The event kicked off with the Chinese 8K space documentary Shenzhou 13, featuring discussions with its creators on the filmmaking process and China’s achievements in space exploration.

This year’s Film Week comprises nine sections, including film screenings, masterclasses, and a Young Filmmakers’ Workshop, creating a comprehensive experience for budding filmmakers.

Over 50 films, such as Dumpling Queen, I Am What I Am and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, will be screened at over 50 universities, with more than 100 screenings planned from October to December in university auditoriums, cinemas and at open-air venues across Guangdong.

An exhibition of over 100 classic Guangdong film posters will also tour campuses, celebrating the rich history of Chinese cinema.

From October to November, the Masters on Campus series will feature masterclasses from industry leaders like author Liang Xiaosheng and actor Zhang Songwen, as well as sharing sessions with production teams from popular movies.

This year’s film week also integrates the Learning Science Through Films initiative, organising university students from Hong Kong and Macao for a three-day, two-night study tour to film Guangdong’s research bases, high-tech enterprises, and historic cultural districts.

Outstanding short films will tour universities across Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia, culminating in a screening on 1 November at South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou to celebrate student filmmakers’ achievements.