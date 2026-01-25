This week in the Greater Bay Area: Watch a musical, enjoy a horse show and more

This week, Macao’s stage shines with Operation Oops! – a musical comedy exploring urban pressures – alongside Nobel laureate Mo Yan’s powerful drama Farewell My Concubine. Meanwhile, Hong Kong welcomes Grammy-nominated R&B singer Giveon, world-class equestrian sport, and an eyebrow-raising fusion of Hong Kong and Italian pizza, while Shenzhen hosts an electronic music festival in a quirky location.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Li Zhouwei: An Unfolding of Stories exhibition

Li Zhouwei’s exhibition will be on display until March – Photo courtesy of Guangdong Museum of Art

Contemporary ink artist Li Zhouwei depicts her observations of the human condition through her paintings.

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now until 8 March

Awakening Lion dance drama

This production, honoured with China’s highest accolade for dance, tells the story of China’s armed resistance during the Opium Wars through the fusion of lion dance, Chinese martial arts and folk dance.

Venue: Guangzhou Hong Xiannu Grand Theatre (广州红线女大剧院)

Date: 26 January

Time: From 7:30 pm

Hong Kong

To Regenerate the Lost: A Solo Exhibition by Maria Kulikovska

The Interrupted Bed (2025) – Photo courtesy of Maria Kulikovska

The Ukrainian multimedia and performance artist explores themes of displacement, home and belonging through a radical lens. This week is your last chance to check out her show.

Venue: Double Q Gallery

Date: Now until 31 Jan

The Pizza Project: Tripe and ox-tongue pizzas

The Pizza Project has created a daring fusion of Hong Kong and Italian flavours with their limited edition tripe and ox tongue pizzas. Try it before it’s gone.

Venue: Across all Pizza Project branches

Date: Until 31 January

Pet show

This year’s edition promises fun highlights like a mantis exhibit, cat and dog shows, and helpful pet wellness seminars.

Venue: Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre

Date: 29 January to 1 February

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm; 12 to 10 pm on 1 Feb

Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show

Witness world-class international riders and horses compete in showjumping, and immerse yourself in equestrian fashion and gourmet treats.

Venue: Asia World-Expo

Date: 30 January to 1 February

Giveon concert

Seven-time Grammy-nominated American R&B singer Giveon will perform for the first time in Hong Kong as part of his Dear Beloved tour.

Venue: Tides

Date: 31 January

Time: From 8 pm

Macao

Golden Fortunes: Zhu Bingren’s copper art

Zhu Bingren – renowned sculptor of copper, an art form listed in China’s national intangible cultural heritage – showcases his work in Macao for the first time.

Venue: GalaxyArt

Date: Now until 12 April

Beijing People’s Art Theatre presents Farewell My Concubine

Written by Nobel Prize laureate Mo Yan, the immersive drama radically explores timeless themes of power, survival, and responsibility through a female perspective.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 29 January to 1 February

Time: From 8 pm

DJ Jonas Blue at Club MOP

Known for blending EDM with pop music, British DJ Jonas Blue debuts in Macao this Friday night.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 30 January

Operation Oops! musical

Adapted from award-winning Macao playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong’s novel, this musical comedy follows a group of misfits pushed to extremes by rising housing prices.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 24 to 25 January

Exclusive screening of A24 film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You will be showing exclusively at Cinematheque Passion – Photo by Logan White/A24

Catch A24’s latest award-winning film, featuring Rose Byrne’s Golden Globe-winning performance as a mother navigating her child’s mysterious illness and a crumbling personal life.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 1 February and other selected dates in the month

Time: From 7:30 pm

Shenzhen

Zaha Hadid Architects exhibition

The exhibition chronicles Zaha Hadid Architects’ 50-year journey through immersive models and videos, beginning with Zaha Hadid’s early connections to China.

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art & Urban Planning (深圳市当代艺术与城市规划馆)

Date: Now until 10 April

TopBass music festival

Shenzhen hosts an electronic music festival featuring Chinese and international DJs at the quirky Window of the World theme park.

Venue: Window of the World (世界之窗)

Date: 30 to 31 January

Zhongshan

Castle in the Sky concert

Listen to an orchestral concert of classics by Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi this Saturday.

Venue: Happiness Blue Ocean International Cinema (Zhongshan Huafa Shopping Mall Branch) (幸福蓝海国际影城中山华发商都店)

Date: 31 January

Time: From 7 pm