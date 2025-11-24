Arts in the Park in Hong Kong – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

This week, Guangzhou invites you to dive into the golden era of Art Nouveau, while presenting exquisite ballet and acrobatic adaptations of Chinese classics like Legend of the White Snake and Monkey King.

For something more contemporary, Hong Kong launches its inaugural indie Horizons Festival, and fills the streets of Causeway Bay with a massive outdoor youth art event. Meanwhile, Macao embraces the art of slow living with its new Barra Slow Festival.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Mucha Symphony: Dream in the Golden Era

This exhibition traces Czech artist Alphonse Mucha’s artistic journey as one of the leading figures of Europe’s Art Nouveau movement, from his iconic Parisian posters to his larger scale paintings.

​Venue: K11 Art Mall (广州K11购物艺术中心)

Date: Now until 7 April 2026

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Guangzhou Ballet: Legend of the White Snake

This original production adapts a famous Chinese tale – ranked among the “Four Great Folktales” of Chinese literature – into a Western ballet.

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House (广州大剧院歌剧厅)

Date: 29 and 30 November

Time: From 7:30 pm

Guangzhou Acrobatic Troupe: Monkey King

The Guangzhou Acrobatic Troupe brings the Chinese legend of the Monkey King to life this weekend.

Venue: Huangpu District Science City Conference Centre (广州黄埔区科学城会议中心)

Date: 29 and 30 November

Time: 10:30 am (only Sunday) and 3:30 pm

Hengqin

Yue Kiln celadon is listed as national intangible cultural heritage – Photo courtesy of Hengqin Culture & Arts Complex

Yue Kiln exhibition

This exhibition featuring ancient Chinese celadon opened last Friday, showcasing exquisite pottery from Yue Kin, one of the most renowned kilns in the country.

​Venue: Hengqin Culture & Arts Complex (横琴文化艺术中心)

Date: Now until 20 January

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Closed on Mondays)

Hong Kong

Horizons Festival

This inaugural indie fringe festival encompasses drama, dance, music, and multi-disciplinary acts, with all proceeds going to the artists themselves.

Venue: Tai Po Arts Centre

Date: 27 to 30 November

Bruce Lee’s No Way As Way dance drama

To commemorate the 85th anniversary of the birth of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, HKDance presents a dance drama inspired by martial arts.

Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Date: 27 November to 7 December (Only on Thursdays to Sundays)

Time: 3 pm (only on Sundays) and 8 pm

Akatsuki Izakaya 1st Anniversary Tuna Feast

This izakaya in Central celebrates its first anniversary with an exclusive dinner with a live tuna cutting show and unlimited servings of otoro, chutoro and akami sashimi.

Venue: Akatsuki Izakaya

Date: 29 November

Time: From 7 pm

Arts in the Park

Hong Kong’s largest outdoor youth art event presents a parade with giant puppets, creative booths, workshops, live performances, and over 1,000 pieces of artwork.

Venue: Causeway Bay

Date: 29 to 30 November

Macao

Barra Slow Festival

This new three-day festival centres around slow living, and features coffee tasting stalls, an art and design market, day parties and more.

Venue: Barra Navy Yard No.2

Date: 28 to 30 November

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Sound of the Street

This is the final weekend for a live music series celebrating Macao’s local musicians, which will take place outdoors in Coloane.

Venue: Largo Eduardo Marques in Coloane

Date: 29 November

Time: From 4:30 pm

Manduco Street Life Festival

Head to Macao’s Manduco neighbourhood for a street market, guided tours, and drama and music performances this weekend.

Venue: Rua da Praia do Manduco, Pátio da Claridade, Barra District and surrounding areas

Date: 29 to 30 November

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Shenzhen

Where the Sea Reaches art exhibition

This exhibition brings together 10 Chinese artists based in Ireland, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Netherlands, the UK, Uruguay and Australia, with art inspired by the sea.

Venue: He Xiangning Art Museum (何香凝美术馆)

Date: Now until 2 December

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm (Closed on Mondays)

Naoki Zushi psychedelic rock gig

Japanese guitarist Naoki Zushi, the founding member of the legendary noise group Hijokaidan, is playing live in Shenzhen for one night only.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 29 November

Time: From 8 pm

Zhongshan

Expect plenty of photo opps at Zhongshan’s Chrysanthemum Festival – Photo courtesy of Zhongshan Xiaolan Town Media Convergence Centre

Chrysanthemum Festival

This annual festival features nearly 1,000 varieties of chrysanthemums, alongside 25 handcrafted chrysanthemum art installations and nearly a dozen designated photo spots.

Venue: Xiaolan Chrysanthemum Garden (小榄菊花园)

Date: 28 November to 15 December

Time: From 8 pm

Zhuhai

Russian State Ballet: Swan Lake

The Russian State Ballet returns to China for its latest tour, bringing Tchaikovsky’s timeless Swan Lake to the stage.

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre (珠海大劇院)

Date: 27 November

Time: From 8 pm