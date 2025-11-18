A new waterfront recreation area located near the Macao side of the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge opened yesterday, giving visitors access to a range of ball courts and leisure facilities.

According to a Macao government statement, the roughly 8,900 square metres venue is part of the ongoing second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade project, which is being built as three zones.

The newly opened area is designated as zone 1 and consists of a “free sports ground” made up of a basketball court, a basketball practice area, a football field and a warm-up ground. It also consists of a seaside leisure trail, boardwalk, public bathrooms, lockers, vending machines and other relevant amenities.

To access the new waterfront promenade, visitors can either use the walkway on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen or park their car in a temporary parking lot located next to the venue. Local media report that this parking area currently offers 5 hours of free parking, with 110 car spaces and roughly 100 motorcycle spaces available.

Residents who spoke to TDM yesterday were full of praise for the basketball facilities, with one resident describing it as “the most attractive outdoor basketball court in Macao.”

“The current flooring is an improvement on the previous surface, which was covered in rubber granules that caused abrasions and injuries when people fell,” the interviewee said.

Meanwhile, another man who spoke to the local broadcaster mentioned that the 3×3 basketball court was perfect for children, since its design is suitable for their height.

A couple identified by the surname Lo also told Macao Daily News that they thought the new venue was elegant. However, they pointed out that the jogging track might not be able to satisfy the needs of those exercising, as it was too short. The pair were confident that the area could become a new destination for visitors, so long as the authorities doubled down on promoting it.

Work on the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade continues, with the government noting that the approximately 60,000 square metre project will span the area between the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Gate of Understanding (Portas do Entendimento).

Roughly 70 percent of the work on Zone 2 has been completed, while preparatory work on Zone 3 is currently taking place.

Phase 1 of the Southside Shore Promenade project was completed in 2021, with the opening of the roughly 15,000 square metre Kun Iam Statue Waterfront Leisure Area.