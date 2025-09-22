Menu
Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (22 to 28 September)

The approach of Super Typhoon Ragasa means that some events could be disupted in the middle of this week, so do check with organisers before making plans
  • Dance performances, classical music concerts, a wellness event, and more are in store this week around the GBA – weather permitting

22 Sep 2025
Sichuan’s rich food cultures takes the spotlight at the upcoming photo exhibition at Taipa Village Art Space – Photo courtesy of Taipa Village Cultural Association

22 Sep 2025

The possibility of a super typhoon hitting the region in the coming days might have you playing homebody this week. Still, there’s a strong selection of events across the Bay Area we thought you should know about, in case you can indulge in your preferred form of fun after the storm.

See David Hartung’s powerful photography exhibit on Sichuan’s rich culinary scene, celebrate Negroni Week at Honky Tonks Tavern, or dive into the nostalgic world of Cantonese art at Hong Kong’s M+ museum.

Read on for inspiration on what to do around this exciting region between now and 28 September.

Macao

Down on the farm 

Meditation, movement, and family-friendly workshops await at the two-day wellness event  Connections Gathering in Coloane. 

Venue: Urban Farm 
Date: 27 and 28 September

David Hartung photo exhibition

Explore The Flavors of Sichuan with American photographer David Hartung, who captures the rich culinary traditions and vibrant stories of Sichuan’s diverse food culture.

Venue: Taipa Village Art Space
Date: 24 September to 26 November

Hong Kong 

Canton Modern exhibition

M+ is hosting a special exhibition on 20th-century Cantonese art, featuring over 200 works highlighting the region’s artistic transformations.

Venue: M+ Museum
Date: 25 June to 5 October 
Time: 7 to 11 pm

Negronis at Honky Tonks Tavern

The popular Hong Kong bar hosts a special Negroni Week Party featuring entrants from the ongoing Campari Red Hands Competition Round 2. 

Venue: Honky Tonks Tavern 
Date: 25 September

Guangzhou 

WetMen: Show in the Rain

Prepared to be mesmerised by the Russian troupe WetMen, as they take to a rain-soaked stage, performing a variety of modern, classical, street and ballet dances.

Venue: Guangzhou Grandview Theatre 
Date: 19 to 30 September
Time: 3 and 7:30 pm 

Pure Beethoven: Antje Weithaas and Dénes Várjon

Enjoy all ten of Beethoven’s sonatas for the violin and piano courtesy of award-winning German violinist Antje Weithaas and Hungarian pianist Dénes Várjon. 

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House
Date: 22 to 24 September
Time: 7:30 pm

Dance Me to the End of the Night

Originally debuting at the 51st Hong Kong Arts Festival, this show features 7 performers who attempt to express through dance the pressures that are inherent in reaching the milestone age of 30. 

Venue: Canton Tower Theatre
Date: 26 to 27 September
Time: 3 and 7:30 pm 

Shenzhen

The Voice of Mr. Big: Eric Martin Unleashed and Unplugged

Eric Martin, the lead vocalist of Mr. Big, swaps his well-regarded rock band for an acoustic set in this intimate, no-frills tour that will see him playing classics such as “To Be With You” and “Just Take My Heart.” 

Venue: Nubond Air Livehouse 
Date: 27 September
Time: 8 pm 

BBC Earth Life at Extremes exhibition

Based on the award-winning documentaries, Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, this digital image exhibition showcases the earth’s mesmerising aquatic environment and ecosystem. 

Venue: Yealife, B1 Yitian Holiday Plaza, 
Date: 25 September to 11 November
Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Foshan

Candlelight Concert: European Chamber Music 

Take a trip down cinematic memory lane as the 6-member European Chamber Music band play beloved themes from film such as Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, The Avengers, Titanic and The Great Gatsby.

Venue: Foshan Grand Theatre 
Date: 26 September 
Time: 7:30 pm 

