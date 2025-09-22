Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (22 to 28 September)

The possibility of a super typhoon hitting the region in the coming days might have you playing homebody this week. Still, there’s a strong selection of events across the Bay Area we thought you should know about, in case you can indulge in your preferred form of fun after the storm.
See David Hartung’s powerful photography exhibit on Sichuan’s rich culinary scene, celebrate Negroni Week at Honky Tonks Tavern, or dive into the nostalgic world of Cantonese art at Hong Kong’s M+ museum.
Read on for inspiration on what to do around this exciting region between now and 28 September.
Macao
Down on the farm
Meditation, movement, and family-friendly workshops await at the two-day wellness event Connections Gathering in Coloane.
Venue: Urban Farm
Date: 27 and 28 September
David Hartung photo exhibition
Explore The Flavors of Sichuan with American photographer David Hartung, who captures the rich culinary traditions and vibrant stories of Sichuan’s diverse food culture.
Venue: Taipa Village Art Space
Date: 24 September to 26 November
Hong Kong
Canton Modern exhibition
M+ is hosting a special exhibition on 20th-century Cantonese art, featuring over 200 works highlighting the region’s artistic transformations.
Venue: M+ Museum
Date: 25 June to 5 October
Time: 7 to 11 pm
Negronis at Honky Tonks Tavern
The popular Hong Kong bar hosts a special Negroni Week Party featuring entrants from the ongoing Campari Red Hands Competition Round 2.
Venue: Honky Tonks Tavern
Date: 25 September
Guangzhou
WetMen: Show in the Rain
Prepared to be mesmerised by the Russian troupe WetMen, as they take to a rain-soaked stage, performing a variety of modern, classical, street and ballet dances.
Venue: Guangzhou Grandview Theatre
Date: 19 to 30 September
Time: 3 and 7:30 pm
Pure Beethoven: Antje Weithaas and Dénes Várjon
Enjoy all ten of Beethoven’s sonatas for the violin and piano courtesy of award-winning German violinist Antje Weithaas and Hungarian pianist Dénes Várjon.
Venue: Guangzhou Opera House
Date: 22 to 24 September
Time: 7:30 pm
Dance Me to the End of the Night
Originally debuting at the 51st Hong Kong Arts Festival, this show features 7 performers who attempt to express through dance the pressures that are inherent in reaching the milestone age of 30.
Venue: Canton Tower Theatre
Date: 26 to 27 September
Time: 3 and 7:30 pm
Shenzhen
The Voice of Mr. Big: Eric Martin Unleashed and Unplugged
Eric Martin, the lead vocalist of Mr. Big, swaps his well-regarded rock band for an acoustic set in this intimate, no-frills tour that will see him playing classics such as “To Be With You” and “Just Take My Heart.”
Venue: Nubond Air Livehouse
Date: 27 September
Time: 8 pm
BBC Earth Life at Extremes exhibition
Based on the award-winning documentaries, Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, this digital image exhibition showcases the earth’s mesmerising aquatic environment and ecosystem.
Venue: Yealife, B1 Yitian Holiday Plaza,
Date: 25 September to 11 November
Time: 10 am to 9 pm
Foshan
Candlelight Concert: European Chamber Music
Take a trip down cinematic memory lane as the 6-member European Chamber Music band play beloved themes from film such as Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, The Avengers, Titanic and The Great Gatsby.
Venue: Foshan Grand Theatre
Date: 26 September
Time: 7:30 pm