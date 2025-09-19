‘Relatively low’ chance of typhoon signal no 8 as cyclone Mitag skirts Macao 

Typhoon signal no. 3 is in effect in Macao with the approach of Tropical Cyclone Mitag. As of 1 pm, the storm was estimated to be roughly 200 kilometres east-northeast of the city, moving towards the eastern coast of Guangdong at a rate of 12 kilometres per hour.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), Mitag will come closest contact with the city tomorrow morning. The forecaster noted that there was only a “relatively low” chance of a typhoon signal no. 8 being hoisted between tonight and early tomorrow morning, but did not completely dismiss the possibility as there were “ongoing uncertainties regarding [Mitag’s] intensity and track.”

As Mitag skirts past Macao, the city will face unstable weather, with thunderstorms, heavy showers and stronger winds expected between now and Sunday. The SMG also warned that the increased rainfall may result in short-term flooding, although the possibility of a blue storm surge warning being issued was “low.”

Ferry services between Macao, Shenzhen’s Fuyong subdistrict and Zhongshan have also been suspended for today, with the Marine and Water Affairs Bureau not ruling out the chance of other ferry operators suspending or adjusting their sailing schedule.

As well, the fifth and sixth performances of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Competition have been postponed until further notice. In a statement, the tourism authorities reminded visitors to pay attention to the latest weather information and to be aware that most public transport and businesses will not operate in the event of a typhoon signal no. 8.

Ragasa: possible super typhoon approaching

Meanwhile, a much larger storm appears to be making its way to Macao, with mainland and Hong Kong meteorologists anticipating the approach of Typhoon Ragasa along the coast of southern China early next week.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Ragasa “may reach super typhoon intensity” and will cause the weather in the region to “deteriorate” in the middle of next week, with strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected.

The current uptick of tropical cyclones aligns with the SMG’s prediction that Macao will be affected by between 2 to 4 typhoons from September and December.

The last typhoon to impact Macao was Tropical Cyclone Tapah earlier this month. It holds the distinction of being the 9th typhoon to hit the city in one year, an occurrence not seen since 1993.

Other notable typhoons that have battered Macao this year include Wutip and Wipha, which appeared in June and July. The former was a level 3 storm that became the first tropical cyclone to reach the city in 2025. Meanwhile, Wipha is currently the strongest storm to have pummeled Macao this year, arriving at the earliest time of year that a signal no. 10 typhoon has hit the city since records began in 1968.