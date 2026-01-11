Free screenings of local films in Macao – and more fun events in the Greater Bay Area this week

From dramatic dance and intimate theatre to marathons and themed nights, this week offers dynamic experiences across the region. Catch Guangzhou’s powerful Feathered Robe dance drama, Hong Kong’s WestK Solo Fest, or Shenzhen’s offerings of Kazakh-style prog rock (yes, really) and contemporary Icelandic art.
For a lighter pace, explore Macao’s local film screenings, Zhuhai’s Lunar New Year ceramics, or join the festive anniversary of a popular Hong Kong cocktail bar.
But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.
Guangzhou
Feathered Robe dance drama
This all-male Chinese dance drama features traditional Chinese aesthetics, electrifying dance sequences, and fiery battlefield scenes.
Venue: Guangzhou Beilei Theatre (广州蓓蕾剧院)
Date: 15 to 16 January
Time: From 7:30 pm
Hong Kong
WestK Solo Fest
A unique arts festival featuring the solo work of acclaimed regional and international theatre makers and performing artists is currently ongoing.
Venue: Freespace, Xiqu Centre
Date: Now until 18 January
KidsFest!
The festival presents five theatrical productions based on popular children’s books like The 91-Storey Treehouse, The Gruffalo’s Child, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, and more.
Venue: The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts
Date: 14 January to 15 February
Who Let The Dogs Out beer party
Enjoy 3 hours of free-flow beer and classic bar grub along with a live DJ set and a variety of drinking games at the hipster Eaton Hotel’s signature bar.
Venue: Flower Years
Date: 16 January
Time: 6 to 11 pm
Kinsman 2nd anniversary
Cantonese cocktail bar Kinsman celebrates two years with a weekend of good food, cocktails, Chinese dominoes and Cantopop.
Venue: Kinsman
Date: 16 to 18 January
Hong Kong Marathon
The most popular marathon of the city draws thousands of runners annually, and features full marathon, half-marathon, and 10K races.
Venue: Tsim Sha Tsui to Victoria Park
Date: 18 January
Macao
Galaxy Macau Chill Coffee Festival
Meet world-class baristas, explore over 60 coffee and lifestyle booths that offer bakes and brews, and take part in interactive coffee-themed workshops.
Venue: Galaxy International Convention Center
Date: 16 to 18 January
Time: 3 to 8 pm on Friday, 11 am to 7 pm on the weekend
Stargazing at Long Chao Kok
Learn how to identify constellations, famous stars and other celestial bodies at this free stargazing event led by Dr. Stanley Ng of the Macao Astrophotography Association. Conducted in Cantonese.
Venue: Hac Sa Long Chao Kok, Coloane
Date: 17 January
Time: 8 to 9:30 pm
Discover Macau film screenings
Check out a series of short films created by local filmmakers, all set in Macao.
Venue: Cinematheque Passion
Date: Every weekend throughout the month
Time: 11:30 am and 2 pm
Passepartout Duo gig
Experimental electronic music musicians Passepartout Duo stop off in Macao for one night only on their Asia tour.
Venue: 3J Generative Space
Date: 18 January
Time: From 8:30 pm
Shenzhen
Lair: Relics for the Future exhibition
Icelandic contemporary artist Sruli Recht’s first solo exhibition in Asia showcases works that blend art, high fashion and industrial design.
Venue: Sea World Cultural and Arts Centre (海上世界文化艺术中心)
Date: Now until 3 March
Lana del Rey themed night
Fans of Lana Del Rey can enjoy an all-you-can-drink themed night at this popular live music venue chain.
Venue: MAO Livehouse
Date: 16 January
Time: From 8:30 pm
Kazakh-style progressive rock gig
Beijing-based band IZ embark on a tour around China performing gigs brimming with the essence of Kazakh music.
Venue: B10 Live
Date: 16 January
Time: From 8 pm
The Eternal Wave dance drama
This dialogue-free dance drama is inspired by the true story of a Chinese intelligence agent’s undercover mission in 1930s Shanghai.
Venue: Guangming Culture and Art Centre (光明文化艺术中心)
Date: 16 to 18 January
Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Zhuhai
Lunar New Year ceramics exhibition
Sixty sets of horse-themed Shiwan ceramic artworks are on display to mark the forthcoming Year of the Horse.
Venue: Zhuhai Museum (珠海博物馆)
Date: Now until 15 April
Time: 9 am to 5 pm