Free screenings of local films in Macao – and more fun events in the Greater Bay Area this week

From dramatic dance and intimate theatre to marathons and themed nights, this week offers dynamic experiences across the region. Catch Guangzhou’s powerful Feathered Robe dance drama, Hong Kong’s WestK Solo Fest, or Shenzhen’s offerings of Kazakh-style prog rock (yes, really) and contemporary Icelandic art.

For a lighter pace, explore Macao’s local film screenings, Zhuhai’s Lunar New Year ceramics, or join the festive anniversary of a popular Hong Kong cocktail bar.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Feathered Robe dance drama

This all-male Chinese dance drama features traditional Chinese aesthetics, electrifying dance sequences, and fiery battlefield scenes.

​Venue: Guangzhou Beilei Theatre (广州蓓蕾剧院)

Date: 15 to 16 January

Time: From 7:30 pm

Hong Kong

WestK Solo Fest

A unique arts festival featuring the solo work of acclaimed regional and international theatre makers and performing artists is currently ongoing.

Venue: Freespace, Xiqu Centre

Date: Now until 18 January

KidsFest!

The festival presents five theatrical productions based on popular children’s books like The 91-Storey Treehouse, The Gruffalo’s Child, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, and more.

Venue: The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Date: 14 January to 15 February

Who Let The Dogs Out beer party

Enjoy ‌3 hours of free-flow beer and classic bar grub along with a live DJ set and a variety of drinking games at the hipster Eaton Hotel’s signature bar.

Venue: Flower Years

Date: 16 January

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Kinsman 2nd anniversary

Cantonese cocktail bar Kinsman celebrates two years with a weekend of good food, cocktails, Chinese dominoes and Cantopop.

Venue: Kinsman

Date: 16 to 18 January

Hong Kong Marathon

The most popular marathon of the city draws thousands of runners annually, and features full marathon, half-marathon, and 10K races.

Venue: Tsim Sha Tsui to Victoria Park

Date: 18 January

Macao

Galaxy Macau Chill Coffee Festival

Meet world-class baristas, explore over 60 coffee and lifestyle booths that offer bakes and brews, and take part in interactive coffee-themed workshops.

Venue: Galaxy International Convention Center

Date: 16 to 18 January

Time: 3 to 8 pm on Friday, 11 am to 7 pm on the weekend

Stargazing at Long Chao Kok

Learn how to identify constellations, famous stars and other celestial bodies at this free stargazing event led by Dr. Stanley Ng of the Macao Astrophotography Association. Conducted in Cantonese.

Venue: Hac Sa Long Chao Kok, Coloane

Date: 17 January

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Discover Macau film screenings

Check out a series of short films created by local filmmakers, all set in Macao.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: Every weekend throughout the month

Time: 11:30 am and 2 pm

Passepartout Duo gig

Passepartout Duo are currently on their Asia tour – Photo courtesy of Passepartout Duo

Experimental electronic music musicians Passepartout Duo stop off in Macao for one night only on their Asia tour.

Venue: 3J Generative Space

Date: 18 January

Time: From 8:30 pm

Shenzhen

Lair: Relics for the Future exhibition

Icelandic contemporary artist Sruli Recht’s first solo exhibition in Asia showcases works that blend art, high fashion and industrial design.

Venue: Sea World Cultural and Arts Centre (海上世界文化艺术中心)

Date: Now until 3 March

Lana del Rey themed night

Fans of Lana Del Rey can enjoy an all-you-can-drink themed night at this popular live music venue chain.

Venue: MAO Livehouse

Date: 16 January

Time: From 8:30 pm

Kazakh-style progressive rock gig

Head to Shenzhen’s B10 this week to experience Kazakh prog rock – Photo courtesy of Mamerspace

Beijing-based band IZ embark on a tour around China performing gigs brimming with the essence of Kazakh music.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 16 January

Time: From 8 pm

The Eternal Wave dance drama

This dialogue-free dance drama is inspired by the true story of a Chinese intelligence agent’s undercover mission in 1930s Shanghai.

Venue: Guangming Culture and Art Centre (光明文化艺术中心)

Date: 16 to 18 January

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Zhuhai

Lunar New Year ceramics exhibition

Sixty sets of horse-themed Shiwan ceramic artworks are on display to mark the forthcoming Year of the Horse.

Venue: Zhuhai Museum (珠海博物馆)

Date: Now until 15 April

Time: 9 am to 5 pm