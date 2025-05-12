DJ Alan Walker to perform at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue

Internationally renowned British-Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker will perform at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue on 15 June at 8 pm.

Tickets for the Alan Walker 2025 Live in Macau concert will go on sale on 15 May at 12 pm, with prices ranging from 480 to 1,380 patacas. Fans can purchase tickets through various platforms, including MPay, Macau Ticket, Trip, Damai, KKTIX, UUTIX, and Bookyay.

Alan Walker is best known for his breakout single “Faded,” which gained massive popularity in 2015. His unique electronic music style and iconic hoodie and mask have made him a global sensation.

The DJ, who has collaborated with the likes of Coldplay and Bruno Mars, last performed in Macao at the Londoner during his 2024 Walkerworld Asia Tour.

The Macao Outdoor Performance Venue is located in the intersection of Avenida do Aeroporto and Rua de Ténis, between the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort and Lisboeta. It is capable of accommodating over 50,000 spectators and features a total area of 94,000 square metres with designated zones for security, staging, and audience seating.

The announcement of Walker’s show comes amid criticism that the venue is being chronically underutilised.