Waterbomb Festival confirms Macao and Hong Kong dates for 2025 World Tour

Waterbomb, the high-energy South Korean summer music festival famed for its blend of live performances and water battles, has confirmed its return to the region. Festival-goers in Macao can mark their calendars for 9 and 10 August, while the Hong Kong concerts are scheduled for 4 and 5 October, reports South Korean newspaper Korea Joong-Ang Daily.

The announcement comes as Waterbomb unveils plans for a significant global expansion, with a 2025 tour that will encompass 13 cities. The festival, which began its overseas incarnation in 2023 with shows in Bangkok, Tokyo, and Nagoya, drew more than 150,000 attendees across Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Fukuoka in 2024.

In 2025, Waterbomb will broaden its international reach with new tour stops in Manila, Hainan, Singapore, Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, Bangkok, and Dubai. The Korean leg of the tour will be streamlined from nine cities to just three – Seoul, Busan, and Sokcho, Gangwon. Organisers have pledged a more refined and immersive festival with content tailored to each city.

[See more: UTO Fest brings K-pop legend Psy and other artists to Macao]

Renowned for its unique concept that fuses music with interactive water battles and elaborate special effects, Waterbomb has established a distinctive niche in the summer entertainment calendar.

“The enthusiastic support from fans at home and abroad has made this next step possible,” festival organisers said. “We’re committed to delivering innovative content and continuing our global expansion to elevate the Waterbomb brand.”

Venue and ticketing information, and details about the specific artist lineups for each location have yet to be released, but the festival has featured notable K-pop artists in the past. Performers in Hong Kong last year included Jay Park, Jessi, 82Major, and PH-1.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.