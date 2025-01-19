Lunar New Year parades to feature hundreds of local and international performers

Some 17 floats and over 30 performing troupes have been confirmed for the Lunar New Year parades, which will be held in the central and northern districts of Macao over the holiday period.

The first parade will begin at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 pm on 31 January and proceed along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, passing by Macao Science Center to its end point at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Together with the Chinese city of Huzhou, the Japanese city of Kamakura and the South Korean city of Anseong, Macao is one of the Culture Cities of East Asia 2025. Artistic troupes from all four cities will be among the 1,300 performers taking part in the parade.

Other performers will hail from mainland China, Colombia, France, India, Romania and Spain. There will also be music from local singer Germano Guilherme and local band FIDA, as well as several Hong Kong artists.

Over 4,300 seats will be provided along the route and access will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:30 pm. The parade will be broadcast from screens at different locations around the city and on TDM.

The second parade, through the northern district, will start at 8 pm on 8 February, setting off from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, passing through Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon to its destination at Iao Hon Market Garden.

A concert of will start at the Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 pm, featuring Hong Kong artists Amy Fan and Alex Kwong, and Macao singers Sean Pang and Kane Ao Ieong.

More information about the parades can be found here.