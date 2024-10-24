Don’t miss these five events celebrating Portuguese-speaking culture in Macao

The 6th Encounter in Macao kicks off this Friday, in the form of a citywide arts, culture and film extravaganza celebrating all things Sino-Portuguese. It features a busy programme of more than 70 activities, from art exhibitions to dance performances, with some events running into February.

If Encounter doesn’t sound familiar, the Lusofonia Festival at Taipa Houses will. First organised in 1998, Lusofonia comes under the Encounter umbrella these days, but retains its own lineup of performances, food stalls and handicrafts. In 2024, this much-loved festival takes place over two weekends for the first time in its 27 years: 25 to 27 October and 1 to 3 November.

But wait! There’s more. While the official 16th Cultural Week of China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries recently concluded, some of its related events are still going strong – including an exhibition of work by artists from East Timor, Brazil and Macao.

With so much going on, you might be wondering where to go and what to see. Read on for our selections.

Take in the top musical performances of Lusofonia Festival

Portuguese singer-songwriter Fernando Daniel performs at Festival F in Faro, Portugal, in 2019

Though it may have acquired the status of a sub-festival, the Lusofonia Festival, which is co-organised by Galaxy Entertainment Group, remains the SAR’s marquee event for celebrating the vibrant cultures of the Portuguese-speaking world.

Taking to the stage on Saturday, 26 October, singer-songwriter Fernando Daniel from Portugal is headlining the festival’s first weekend. The 28-year-old rose to fame after winning the fourth season of The Voice Portugal in 2016, and is known for his soulful pop tracks like “Melodia da Saudade.”

The following weekend, Angolan kizomba performer Yuri da Cunha is set to captivate the crowd with a sensuous dance music style that originated in his country’s capital Luanda in the late 1970s. Also on the roster are Cabo Verdean funaná group Ferro Gaita, and Mozambican singer-songwriter Selma Uamusese, whose musical influences run from rock to soul and jazz.

There’s some exciting local talent worth showing up for, too. Like Macao-based singer-songwriter Benjamim Soares, whose song, ‘Tired of Running’, scooped several prizes at this year’s edition of TDM Macao Music Award. Macao-based MPB (“Música popular brasileira) singer Jandira Silva, who headlined the festival in 2020, is another must-see artist.

Experience Cabo Verde’s Tito Paris with the Macao Chinese Orchestra

A Cabo Verdean musician whose career spans nearly 40 decades, Tito Paris (see featured image) has performed on stages all around the world. As a composer, Paris has also written songs for legendary compatriot, the singer Cesária Évora.

The 61-year-old musician, born into a family of musicians on the island of São Vicente, brings his funaná and mornas to the Macao Cultural Centre on 15 November, in a joint concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra. Paris is here as part of Encounter, and you can visit this webpage to get tickets to his concert.

While funaná is an upbeat and lively genre that often features rhythmic dance music, morna is characterised by lyrics expressing melancholic themes like loss, longing and love. Morna is on UNESCO’s list of humankind’s intangible cultural heritage.

Gaze upon art from the Luso world

Currently being held as part of Cultural Week, Lusophone Polychromies is an exhibition shining light on artists from East Timor, Brazil and Macao at the ​​Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

A highlight is the work of Australia-based Maria Madeira, perhaps East Timor’s most famous artist. Pieces from her series Kiss and Don’t Tell are on display here, highlighting the plight of voiceless women during the Indonesian occupation of East Timor. Madeira makes use of tais (a traditional East Timorese cloth) and red earth in her work.

This is the first time the Timorese artist has exhibited in Macao, and the opportunity comes as her work is being featured in this year’s Venice Biennale. She is the first person from her young country to see their art exhibited at the prestigious international showcase.

Lusophone Polychromies also features photography by Brazilian Luiz Bhering, who captures vivid shots of life in his homeland, along with local artist Wilson Chi Ian Lam’s oil paintings.

Watch movies, inside and outdoors

A black-and-white still from the film Grand Tour by Portuguese director Miguel Gomes – Photo courtesy of Cultural Affairs Bureau

The 6th Encounter in Macao includes the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival. Screenings will take place at Cinematheque Passion and Galaxy Cinemas, with outdoor screenings also lined up at the revamped Lai Chi Vun Shipyards.

Don’t miss Grand Tour by Portuguese director Miguel Gomes, who earned the coveted Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival – as well as multiple nominations at festivals worldwide. The film tells the story of a British civil servant who abandons his fiancée on their wedding day to set off on a tour across Asia. The film exudes subtle Portuguese humour, weaving between fiction and reality.

Four short films by local filmmakers will be screened at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards: Hand Hand by Jarvis Xin, Girl with Amen by Teng Kun Hou, Before the Downpour by Mak Man Teng, and the animation Inheritance by Josie Ip.

Indulge in Lusofonia eats

If you can only indulge in one sweet treat this Lusofonia festival, make it the delicious brigadeiros from the Brazilian stall

With numerous food stalls dotted along the Taipa Houses promenade, serving up specialities from Portuguese-speaking places in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, Lusofonia Festival is a treat for your taste buds.

Hit up the Goa, Daman and Diu food stall for a mouthwatering spicy pork curry, sorpotel, and samosas (both vegetarian and beef options are available), all prepared by a Goan Macao-based mother of three. There will be plenty of Portuguese bites too, like bifanas (a pork sandwich) and pão com chouriço (chorizo-stuffed bread).

The Brazilian stall will be serving up brigadeiros, sweet truffle-like balls that come in a multitude of flavours. Our favourite is the coconut brigadeiro; think coconut fudge coated in shredded coconut. Once you’ve enjoyed one or two, try a glass of refreshing caipirinha. This famed cocktail is heavy on freshly-squeezed lime juice, but its signature ingredient is cachaça – a spirit made from sugarcane.