The 2024 Macao International Music Festival kicks off today 

The 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) begins today, with a slew of musical performances and cultural events planned during its month-long run.

The 12 programmes and 16 outreach activities organised for this year include Puccini’s Tosca, which will be staged tonight at the Cultural Centre as the festival’s opening show. Performed by Russia’s Mariinsky Theatre and helmed by renowned conductor Valery Gergieve, the opera will also be performed tomorrow and Sunday.

At a press conference, the Mariinsky Theatre’s concertmaster, Irinia Soboleva, highlighted the

unique mix of Russian and Chinese musicians that will be playing during the opera, and said it would be “brilliantly performed.”

Other festival highlights include a show by respected Croatian pianist Ivo Pogorelić, which is scheduled on 10 October; a concert featuring legendary US jazz musician Herbie Hancock, which will be held on 3 November; and the closing show on 4 November, which will see Portuguese fado singer Mariza collaborate with the Macao Chinese Orchestra.

Complimenting these performances are various outreach activities, which include the screening of music-related films at the Cinematheque arthouse cinema, as well as masterclasses with professionals such as pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel.

Tickets for the MIMF’s shows can be purchased via macauticket.com, while registration for the outreach activities can be completed through the Macao One Account platform.