Ten local artists are participating in the Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale, which was launched last week at the Gongwang Art Museum in Hangzhou’s Fuyang district.

Under the theme of “Integration and Dialogue,” the biennale is intended to foster cultural dialogue between Macao, Hong Kong, Macao and mainland Chinese cities, showcasing the “unique cultural landscape” and “convergence of diverse cultures” of the two SARS, according to a government statement.

Artists from Macao have contributed 30 contemporary artworks to the exhibition, in a variety of forms including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, photography, mixed media, video, digital moving images, and installations.

The participating local artists are Cai Guo Jie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit and Xie Yun. They attended the biennale’s opening along with the vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng.

After Hangzhou, the show will tour museums in Nanjing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing until August 2025.

The Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale is presented by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, among other government agencies.