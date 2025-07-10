Free tickets for under-18s at teamLab Macao’s 5th anniversary

In celebration of its 5th anniversary, teamLab Macao is offering free tickets to local residents aged under 18 until 31 July. They must show a Macao permanent or non-permanent ID and the ticket is for same-day use.

Additionally, there is a buy-1-get-1-free offer for any visitor, including non-residents, if they purchase a full-price adult regular ticket before 2 pm on the day of their visit. The complimentary ticket must also be used before 2 pm on the day.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of four children per adult.

The teamLab SuperNature exhibition is an immersive 5,000-square-meter interactive space featuring 8-meter-tall digital artworks that explore the connection between humans and nature. The venue is located at Cotai Expo, in the Venetian Macao.

The exhibition operates six days a week from 11 am to 7 pm, with last entry at 6:15 pm.

Regular tickets are 288 patacas and children’s tickets (ages 3 to 12) are 208 patacas.