Free tickets for under-18s at teamLab Macao’s 5th anniversary

There is also a buy-1-get-1-free offer available for all visitors if a full-price adult ticket is purchased before 2 pm on the day of the visit
  • The offer runs from 4 to 31 July of this year, and the exhibition operates six days a week from 11 am to 7 pm, with last entry at 6:15 pm

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

10 Jul 2025
The teamLab SuperNature exhibition is an immersive 5,000-square-meter interactive space – photo by Chin Ting Chan

In celebration of its 5th anniversary, teamLab Macao is offering free tickets to local residents aged under 18 until 31 July. They must show a Macao permanent or non-permanent ID and the ticket is for same-day use.

Additionally, there is a buy-1-get-1-free offer for any visitor, including non-residents, if they purchase a full-price adult regular ticket before 2 pm on the day of their visit. The complimentary ticket must also be used before 2 pm on the day.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of four children per adult.

[See more: Macao’s casino-resorts are presenting six special exhibitions for Art Macao]

The teamLab SuperNature exhibition is an immersive 5,000-square-meter interactive space featuring 8-meter-tall digital artworks that explore the connection between humans and nature. The venue is located at Cotai Expo, in the Venetian Macao.

The exhibition operates six days a week from 11 am to 7 pm, with last entry at 6:15 pm. 

Regular tickets are 288 patacas and children’s tickets (ages 3 to 12) are 208 patacas.

