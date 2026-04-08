Asia’s 50 Best Bars returns to Macao for 2026 ceremony

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars franchise, considered the foremost regional ranking of its kind, will return to Macao in 2026, organisers said in a press release. The awards ceremony, held in collaboration with partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, will take place at the Wynn Palace on 28 July.

The annual ranking is designed to acknowledge Asia’s leading bars, bartenders, and mixologists. The results are generated from votes cast by the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which consists of more than 300 industry professionals. The anonymous, gender-balanced panel includes beverage writers, bar owners, bartenders, and cocktail connoisseurs from across the region. Final computation of votes is independently verified by Deloitte.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, stated that Macao offers a “dynamic setting” for assembling the region’s bar community and celebrating hospitality at the highest level.

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Linda Chen, president, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau said the continued partnership was a reflection of Wynn’s “leadership position” in the global culinary sector and a commitment to setting new industry benchmarks.

The event programme is structured to encourage the exchange of ideas and innovation within the drinks community. Activities include the Bartenders’ Feast, which is intended to showcase Macao’s varied culinary and beverage offerings, and Meet the Bartenders, an exclusive media roundtable. An extended 51 to 100 list will also be revealed ahead of the main eventThe main countdown, which culminates with the official announcement of the Best Bar in Asia for 2026, will be broadcast live via the 50 Best YouTube channel.