The 2027 Blue Bay GBA Food Guide has officially launched

The 2027 Blue Bay GBA Food Guide (2027蓝湾大湾区美食指南), the second edition of Shenzhen Cuisine Association’s initiative to promote Greater Bay Area cuisine globally and to establish Shenzhen as a world-class dining destination, was officially unveiled last Sunday on 19 April at the Shenzhen Food & Beverage Industry Conference, according to Chinese media reports.

The launch was timed to coincide with the momentum generated by the upcoming APEC meetings and the arrival of the Michelin Guide in Shenzhen.

The conference, which drew more than 600 attendees, featured two culinary competitions. Eight finalists competed at the 2nd Shenzhen Chef God Championship, with Shenzhen Shende Senior Technical School’s Yuan Zhigang awarded the top honour. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Golden Chef TOP50 Table Setup Competition saw 64 professionals compete, with ten receiving the Diamond Award.

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Further highlights included keynote speeches and a forum on female entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry, while 40 brands from across China showcased ingredients, beverages, seasonings and catering services at the conference.

The Blue Bay GBA Food Guide is an annual restaurant guide organised by the Shenzhen Cuisine Association with Hong Kong and Macao partners.

The inaugural 2026 guide was published last December and featured 257 restaurants from across the GBA. Last year’s Blue Bay three-star recipients include Xin Rong Ji, Yun Jing (Puli Hotel Shenzhen) and Avant, alongside one and two-star establishments across Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao.