The 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, the premier event for evaluating China’s top quality wine, is set to begin its judging period between 28 February and 5 March, according to a statement released yesterday by its organiser, Wynn Macau.

The 6-day event will see a panel of 27 world class wine connoisseurs selecting the winners through blind tastings and the internationally-recognised 100-point wine ratings system.

There are 38 awards up for grabs this year, with more than 900 types of wines from nearly 200 of China’s best wineries participating in the competition.

Two new award categories – Wynn Sommelier’s Choice and Best Young Winemaker – have also been added this year, boosting the number of prizes from the 24 that appeared during the inaugural event last year.

Some of the judges that will be selecting the winners include Xing Wei, the youngest Master of Wine in China in 2024, and Fongyee Walker, the first resident Master of Wine in China.

A number of new experts will be joining them, including Richard Hemming, a Singapore-based Master of Wine, and Konstantin Baum, a Master of Wine who is also a prominent YouTuber.

Aside from the judging activities, Wynn Macau will also be organising other related activities such as seminars about China’s wine industry, masterclasses relating to topics including the wine science and wine dinners at four of Wynn Macau’s restaurants, including Lakeview Palace.

The winners of the 2025 competition will be announced at an awards ceremony on 11 April.

Last year’s Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards saw participation from around 700 types of wines from around 200 Chinese wineries. The major winner was Ningxia region’s Fei Tswei Marselan Reserve 2021, which won the top honour of the Best Wine of China, and other titles such as Best Red Wine and Best of Ningxia.

For more information about the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, visit the website.